River Plate vs Palmeiras Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Argentine squad River Plate will host Palmeiras of Brazil on Tuesday for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final.

In the United States, Leg 1 (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

River Plate vs Palmeiras Preview

Palmeiras bested Paraguayan side Libertad 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the semi-finals. They’ve now won 11 times and lost just twice in 17 matches across all competitions since Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira took over on Oct. 30.

Shortly after reaching the Copa Libertadores semis, Ferreira steered his side to a 3-1 aggregate victory over America Mineiro to secure a spot in the Copa do Brasil final, in which they’ll face Gremio.

“We haven’t won anything yet,” Ferreira said between the triumphs over Libertad and Gremio, according to PortuGOAL. “We have to think about the next day. We don’t think about if we’re going to win this or that. If neither [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp promise titles, I also can’t do it because I’m a long way from their capabilities. Even so, in one year they are champions and in the next they are 20, 30 points apart. And they are the best coaches in the world. The only thing I promise is to impose our game and do whatever it takes to win every game.

“To win titles, we have to have the best defence. They often speak about the way we attack, but I speak about the way we defend. That’s what we have to focus on, it’s the commitment to run fast forward and even faster back. As long as we have that, we will be close to winning something.”

River Plate are vying for their third consecutive Copa Libertadores final, having taken the tournament in 2018.

They dominated Uruguayan side Nacional 8-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borre netted a hat trick in the 6-2 clincher. Excluding the qualifying rounds, he’s tied with Eduardo Salvio of Boca Juniors for the tournament lead with 6 goals.

Julian Alvarez is not far behind, having amassed 5 goals for River Plate in the Copa Libertadores.

“He is a player that every coach would love to have,” River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo said of Alvarez in September, according to Goal.

The 20-year-old forward has been linked to top-flight European clubs like Spain’s Atletico Madrid and Italy’s Juventus.

“Playing in Europe is most people’s dream because of those leagues’ quality and what it means to be at those clubs,” Alvarez told Radio La Red in October, per Goal.

“But I am taking it easy. Obviously I talk to my agent and my family, but I know I have to stay focused on what I’m doing. Later the time will come, through the work I am doing. On the Playstation I play with Barcelona or Manchester City.”