How to Watch VC Andrews’ Ruby Lifetime Movie Series Online

The latest V.C. Andrews adaptation series kicks off with “Ruby” on Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the VC Andrews Ruby Movie Series Event (Ruby on Saturday, March 20; Pearl in the Mist on Sunday, March 21; All That Glitters on Saturday, March 27; Hidden Jewel on Sunday, March 28) online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the Ruby Movie Series live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ruby Movie Series live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Ruby Movie Series live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ruby Movie Series live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

VC Andrews’ Ruby Movie Series Preview

Lifetime has successfully adapted both the “Flowers in the Attic” series and “Heaven” series by V.C. Andrews, so now it’s time for the Ruby Landry series, starting with “Ruby.”

According to the Lifetime press release, the first film “centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Naomi Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate (Sam Duke), but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind.”

It continues, “As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Gil Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.”

Additional films in the series include “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters,” and “Hidden Jewel.” The four films will air across two weekends in March 2021.

The film series co-stars Banno’s twin sister Karina Banno, Crystal Fox, Deborah Cox, Lauralee Bell, Ty Wood, Marilu Henner, Kristian Alfonso, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent, and Caroline Yonge. and Evan Roderick. The four films will air across two weekends in March 2021.

The adaptation of Andrews’ Casteel family series was cable’s No. 2 drama series among women ages 25 to 54 for all of 2019, and the “Flowers in the Attic” film series earned star Ellen Burstyn a Critics Choice Television Award nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Olivia Foxworth.

“Ruby” premieres Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.