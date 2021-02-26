How to Watch RuPaul Corona Documentary Online Free

Drag queen extraordinaire RuPaul is airing a new special called RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down, debuting Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. VH1 is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch rupaul corona documentary online free 2021-02-26T15:00:31-05:00

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down is a new documentary special that promises to show viewers “unseen footage and personal stories from the queens” that will “capture the resilience and ingenuity of the beloved series filmed during unprecedented times,” according to the VH1 press release.

It continues:

The stand-alone documentary captures the raw emotions surrounding the extraordinary experience; from the combination of hope and anxiety of the early days, to creative challenges prepping and executing the show, and an ultimate sense of celebration and gratitude. In the face of a global pandemic that shutdown film and television production around the world, the resilience and ingenuity of this season’s queens made herstory as one of the very first productions to be shot in the age of COVID-19. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down features vulnerable interviews with the queens, never-before-seen footage, casting reels, and striking photography from set. With the new protocols in place, the judges panel welcomed guests from its extended Drag Race family, including actress Cynthia Erivo, Jamal Sims, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, as well as featured actresses Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson remotely.

In the promo, there are incredible behind-the-scenes shots and footage of how they managed to get season 13 filmed. The special airs on February 26 in place of a normal RuPaul’s Drag Race episode. The show returns to form on Friday, March 5 with “Snatch Game,” the ninth episode of season 13.

The season 13 cast includes Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV), Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ, eliminated), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL, eliminated), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA, eliminated), Olivia Lux (New York, NY), Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA, eliminated), Tina Burner (New York, NY), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN).

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Addressed the Rumor He Was Dating Partner Kelly Monaco