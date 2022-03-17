How to Watch Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Online Free

Following a win in the First Four on Tuesday, No. 12 seed Indiana (21-13) looks to spring a first-round upset against No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s (25-7) on Thursday.

The game (7:20 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Saint Mary’s vs Indiana online:

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Preview

Indiana kept dancing with a First Four win over Wyoming 66-58 on Tuesday, March 15. Now, the Hoosiers face a battle-test No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s squad.

Saint Mary’s, ranked 18th nationally, went 1-2 against NCAA tournament top seed Gonzaga three times in the West Coast Conference season and tournament. The Gaels beat the Zags 67-57 on Feb. 26. Other notable wins for the Gaels include Notre Dame, Oregon, and NCAA tournament teams San Francisco (twice) and Yale.

The moment we earned the best seed in SMC history: #5️⃣!!! #GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/iAEjLSKoIg — Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) March 13, 2022

Opponents face tough sledding against the Gaels’ defense, which allows 60.5 points per game for 12th in the country. The Gaels out-rebound opponents 33.8-29.6 per night, and the Gaels average seven steals per game as a team. That effort comes from almost everyone as no player on the roster averages more than a steal per game. Opponents also average 12.8 turnovers against the Gaels.

Senior forward Matthias Tass leads the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game. He also averages six rebounds and two assists per contest.

Fellow senior guard Tommy Kuhse averages 12 points per game. Kuhse also averages 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Logan Johnson, also a senior guard, scores 11.5 points per game. Johnson also posts four rebounds and 2.6 assists a night.

Junior guard Alex Ducas scores 10.2 points per game. Ducas also averages 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Indiana ended the regular season 18-12 but got off the NCAA bubble with a strong Big Ten tournament run. The Hoosiers beat Michigan 74-69 on March 10 and No. 19 Illinois 65-63 on March 11. It looked like the Hoosiers would spoil No. 16 Iowa’s tournament run before Hawkeyes senior Jordan Bohannon spoiled things for the Hoosiers instead.

Against Wyoming, Indiana held off the Cowboys with free-throws down the stretch as Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis went 2-2 on their trips in the final 20 seconds.

Indiana beats Wyoming and is moving on to play Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64

pic.twitter.com/N1LJ6V1aoo — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) March 16, 2022

Jackson-Davis, the team’s leading scorer with 18.4 points per game, led the Hoosiers with 29 points against the Cowboys. The junior forward also averages 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.4 blocks per contest.

Johnson, who had 10 points against the Cowboys, averages 12.2 points per night for second on the team. The senior guard also posts 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Senior forward Race Thompson averages 11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.