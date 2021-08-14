How to Watch Saints vs Ravens Preseason Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens square off in their first preseason game on August 14 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Ravens, with the options depending on where you live:

Saints vs Ravens Preview

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is being coy and non-commital about whether or not his team’s starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will see the field in this one.

“I’m not sharing any of that, probably,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “We have a rotation for every different person. Generally, we kind of balance it out among our starters. Every preseason game is pretty much the same, but for specific players, age-related, position-related, we’ll approach it individually that way.”

If Jackson does play, Harbaugh noted it would likely be for just a series, and he would be without some of his top targets in wideouts Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin.

After finishing second in the AFC North with a 11-5 mark in 2020, and they’re looking to get past the AFC divisional round after exiting in that round last year.

On the other side, New Orleans has a major quarterback competition going on, and with Drew Brees gone, it’s going to be either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. Saints head coach Sean Payton told the media on Thursday that both Hill and Winston will play in this game, and whichever one doesn’t start here will get the nod in the second preseason game. Payton didn’t say whether it was going to be Winston or Hill out there first, however.

“I’d like to see these guys operate, both of them, in all three of these games,” Payton said, via ESPN. “Certainly by the end of the preseason games and possibly maybe before that — a week prior to the last game [we’ll reach a decision]. But I haven’t sat down as a staff and said, ‘This is the date.’”

The Saints have had a busy week apart from the quarterback battle. Starting kicker Wil Lutz is going to be out indefinitely to have surgery to fix a groin issue. The team added former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, and it will be his job to lose until Lutz returns, but expect some new faces in the kicking department, as well.

“I do not think we’ll use more than one spot on a kicker,” Payton told The Athletic. “We’ll work a couple guys out and work out more than a couple if we need to. We’ll have a short-term plan and a long-term plan.”