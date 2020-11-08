Saints vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time go up against one another as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers clash with Drew Brees and the Saints in a battle for NFC South supremacy.

Saints vs Bucs Preview

First place in the NFC South is on the line as the Saints and Buccaneers clash in a prime time matchup.

The Bucs moved to 6-2 with a 25-23 win against the Giants on Monday Night Football that was less than impressive, allowing the one-win squad to hang around most of the night. Future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady looked strong, connecting on 28 of 40 passes for 279 and two touchdowns.

Brady will get a new weapon this week in former All-Pro Antonio Brown, who has finished serving his suspension. Browns credited Brady for getting him back on track.

“Tom is my boy,” Brown said. “One of the greatest leaders to be around. He’s encouraging, always inspiring. He brings out the best out of people around him. He wants the best for everyone around him.

“Nothing that I’ve done in the past matters,” Brown added. “He’s always getting better, day in and day out. And I just learn a lot from him — how he trains, how he takes care of himself professionally, his discipline, his work ethic, his approach.”

The Saints have won four in a row since losing to the Packers on Sept. 27. New Orleans hung on last week after allowing a Bears comeback, winning in overtime 26-23.

New Orleans won the first matchup to open the season 34-23. This time, however, the Saints are dealing with key injuries, including to quarterback Drew Brees and All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who has missed every game since Week 1 with ankle and hamstring injuries.

“We’ll see,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said of the status of his two stars. “You know, I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we’ll wait until game day.”

Brees is expected to play and is embracing another matchup with Brady.

“Listen, we both play on very good teams for very good organizations for great coaches and great systems, great players around us. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity to compete, grateful that we’re in a situation where we’re battling here in the division.”

Tampa Bay is a 4-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 50.5.