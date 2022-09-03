Sam Houston vs TAMU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston on Saturday, September 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Sam Houston vs Texas A&M streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need both the main channel package and the "Sports Plus" add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Sam Houston vs Texas A&M live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Sam Houston vs A&M Preview

In the middle of a transition to the FBS, Sam Houston looks to show it belongs when facing Texas A&M on Saturday.

Sam Houston won the FCS title for the 2020 season and opted to join the FBS after the 2021 season. Last year’s Bearkats team averaged 41 points per game and boasted a tough defense.

“You watch the film, you can tell how well-rounded they are and diverse in what they do in their schemes on offense,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Fisher said via 247 Sports. “Throw the ball around. Their new quarterback [Jordan Yates] can really run. He’s athletic. Knew him out of high school. Can spin it. Played at Georgia Tech.”

“The other new transfers they have plus what they have coming back have done a great job,” Fisher added about Sam Houston. “These kids expect to win. Defensively, very multiple on their fronts. A lot of stem and movement up front, blitz packages, and in things they do they’re aggressive, physical with multiple coverages.”

Texas A&M comes into the season with enormous expectations after upsetting Alabama last season. The Aggies return plenty of talent and expect to make noise in the College Football Playoff race.

“We know how good those guys are, but it’s a great opportunity for our guys to say, let’s go play, let’s go test ourselves,” Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler said via The Associated Press. “We’re trying to win this ball game… we’re a very proud program we don’t talk about trying to keep it close or moral victories.”

Sam Houston Key Players

Bearkats wide receivers Cody Chrest and Ife Adeyi can make plays.

Yates will look to prove he ca fill the shoes of Bearkats legend Eric Schmid, who led the Bearkats to a national title.

Texas A&M Key Players

Aggies quarterback Haynes King takes over under center this season. How King does on Saturday could dictate whether or not the Aggies win or get upset.

Running back Devon Achane could make life easier for the Aggies on Saturday. Achane scored 11 touchdowns last season.

Defensive back Antonio Johnson could disrupt the Bearkats passing game. Johnson tallied 79 tackles, five pass breakups, and an interceptions last season.