How to Watch SDSU vs Creighton Basketball Online

San Diego State (23-8, 13-4 MWC) takes on Creighton (22-11, 12-7 Big East) in a matchup of the No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 on Thursday.

The game (7:27 p.m. ET) will be televised on TruTV.

San Diego State vs Creighton Preview

The NCAA tournament kicks off on Thursday for San Diego State and Creighton, with the two squads in for what is expected to be one of the more competitive games of the first round.

The Aztecs finished the season 23-8 and lost in the Mountain West title game to Boise State. Matt Bradley leads the way for San Diego State with 17 points per game.

Creighton finished 22-11 and lost to Villanova in the Big East Tournament championship game. Ryan Hawkins is the standout for the Bluejays, averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Both squads are expecting a defensive battle to ensue with a spot in the next round on the line.

”It’s going to be a physical game and so [for] some people it might not be pleasing to the eye. To me it’s beautiful because it’s two teams that really understand who they are defensively and I think both teams do a pretty good job of trying to take away what the other team wants to do. So who’s going to be able to get to that second and third option and be successful with that I think is probably– in the long run– going to determine who wins the game.”

San Diego State hasn’t made it past the Round of 64 since 2015. The Aztecs were bounced by Syracuse last season in the first round by Syracuse.

“No scared team is going to win games in the NCAA tournament,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said. “So take your shot, if you miss it, so be it. Play your game, play aggressively, play with great confidence and don’t play timid.”

Bradley agreed with his skipper, echoing a similar sentiment.

“Sometimes you can make the moment bigger than what it is,” Bradley said. “This is a big deal, but when you hold it to such a high standard, sometimes that can limit your ability to compete and play free.

“You’ve got to give yourself the confidence to say, ‘I’m good enough for this moment. We’re good enough for this moment.’”

The Aztecs are a two-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 120.5 points — the lowest total of the first round.