Seahawks vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks (11-4) are in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye as they face off against NFC West rival San Francisco (6-9) on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs 49ers online:

Seahawks vs 49ers Preview

Seattle is in the running for the top seed in the NFC if they can pick up a victory against San Francisco, although they’ll need some help. The Seahawks could clinch home-field advantage through the playoffs with a win, plus a New Orleans loss and a Green Bay loss.

“We’re playing for it,” Carroll said. “We are going to try to take care of business and get that thing, if it’s possible. We’re going all out, again, this week. There’s no other thought than playing.”

“They’ve been doing everything we’ve been wanting them to do, throughout. I can’t imagine anybody looking for a way out. That’s just not what this group is about. … The guys that might think that way don’t realize how valuable it is to get the bye. The bye’s really important, and to be healthy at the end of the season is so crucial.

There’s some history on the line for the Seahawks, with DK Metcalf just six yards from Steve Largent’s 35-year-old franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

“I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it,” Metcalf said. “Just to break a record that’s been standing for so long, it’s just a blessing just to be in this position and an amazing opportunity I have in front of me.”

Metcalf is sixth in the league in yards receiving (1,282), touchdown catches (10) and yards per reception (16.0). Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had nothing but good things to say about his top pass-catcher.

“He can make every catch, do everything you want him to do,” Wilson said. ”To be even mentioned in the same category as a guy like Steve Largent so early is a blessing in itself.”

Meanwhile, the 49ers are suffering from a hangover from their Super Bowl appearance a year ago. San Francisco is just 6-9 and are just 1-6 at home. Injuries have played a part in that, with C.J. Beathard making his first start at quarterback in more than two years last time out. However, the Niners are coming off a win, having bested the Cardinals 20-12 last time out.

“I felt like I didn’t have to do much, which was nice,” he said. “We didn’t throw it a bunch of times, that’s just the way the game played out. I just knew I had to take care of the ball and, the way the guys were playing, just be smart with the ball, take care of the ball and we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win the game once the game comes down to the end.”

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 46.