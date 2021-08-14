How to Watch Seahawks vs Raiders Preseason Game Online

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Raiders, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Seahawks vs Raiders Preseason Preview

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will see very limited time if he plays at all, leaving Geno Smith the bulk of second-team snaps in this one.

One player to watch for the Seahawks will be rookie receiver D’Wayne Eskridge. A toe injury kept the talented wideout on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start training camp, and he has only recently returned to action, with positive results.

“He had a really good day again,” head coach Pete Carroll said this week. “This was the fifth day in a row of him running and conditioning without any problems. That’s a really good sign. We’re trying to make sure–because he has not been able to run in a conditioning manner over the offseason like we would like–we’re trying to make sure he’s in good shape so once he’s back out here he can sustain. It’s all very positive and he’s going in the right direction.”

Carroll also noted that neither right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi nor starting center Ethan Pocic will play for Seattle, so Smith and third-string QB Alex McGough may find themselves on the run quite a bit.

On the other side, offensive line will be a big focus for Jon Gruden and the Raiders, as well.

“We want to see our right tackle (Alex Leatherwood) play a little bit. We want to see our new center (Andre James) play a little bit,” Gruden said this week. “We’ve got some young players that are competing for jobs that need to play a lot, so we are going to look at them. A couple of veteran guys won’t play, but you’ll see our first-round draft choice and you’ll see our young center.”

Considering the question marks on the o-line, if we see starting quarterback Derek Carr more than a series, it will be a surprise. Thus, backup Marcus Marita will likely see a decent amount of action in front of the home crowd.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions last season, this game will be the Raiders’ first game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. “It gives you goosebumps,” Gruden said about the return of fans in the stands. “It gets you excited. I don’t think you’re going to get to see a lot of the players play unfortunately because of the reality of what this is. This is an exhibition game. But to unite with our fans and kickoff football season officially in Las Vegas is something we’re really excited about and something we really take a lot of pride in.”