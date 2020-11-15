Seahawks vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Seattle Seahawks (6-2) will look to avoid losing two straight when they head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-3).

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Rams online:

Seahawks vs Rams Preview

The Seahawks are coming off a disappointing 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Russell Wilson threw two interceptions, and he also coughed up two fumbles, both of which he lost. It was an uncharacteristic performance, but don’t expect Mr. Unlimited to dwell on such things.

“The reality is, the Seattle Seahawks are 6-2,” Wilson said after the team’s loss to the Bills. “We are still in a good position, the driver’s seat to continue to win and continue to lead (in the NFC West), just try to find a way to make something special happen. It’s a long journey.”

That NFC West lead Wilson mentioned got a bit slimmer after the loss, however, and it’ll disappear entirely with a loss to the Rams, who sit tied with the Arizona Cardinals at 5-3 just waiting to pounce. It won’t be easy for the Seahawks, either, as they had 22 players listed on their injury report this week.

The Rams are coming off their bye week, and they have likely taken the time to prepare a bit extra for an opponent they already know well. “We do have some familiarity with the opponent and we know what a great challenge it will be because of playing these guys twice a year and Coach (Pete) Carroll and their players, they do as good of a job as anybody,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and I know our players feel the same way.”

The Rams lost their last contest to the Miami Dolphins on November 1, a sloppily played 28-17 game that saw quarterback Jared Goff throw two interceptions while also losing two fumbles. It was Goff’s worst outing of the season, and he owned it.

“Not even close to good enough on my part and throughout the whole game,” Goff said after the loss. “Just need to be better — got to be better. I will be.”

He’ll be facing a Seahawks defense that is currently giving up over 455 total yards of offense per game (that’s last in the NFL), so if he can take care of the ball, he should have plenty of chances to put points on the board. The Seahawks also boast the league’s best offense, however, so the key to this game could be how well Aaron Donald and the Rams defense contains Wilson. Seattle is averaging 34.3 points a game, but they’ll be facing a Los Angeles defense that is second in the NFL in points allowed (19), so something’s gotta give in this one.