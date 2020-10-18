How to Watch ‘Seduced’ NXIVM Documentary Online

This new four-part docuseries takes viewers inside the NXIVM cult, giving an intimate look at the survivors’ terror and abuse. Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult premieres Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.



Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult Preview

This four-part documentary series chronicles the extraordinary and harrowing journey of India Oxenberg — the daughter of a Hollywood actress and a descendant of European royalty — who was seduced into the modern-day sex-slave cult NXIVM, where she spent seven years.

Over 17,000 people, including India, enrolled in NXIVM’s “Executive Success Programs,” a front for the cult and a hunting ground for its leader, master predator Keith Raniere. Women in DOS, a secret master-slave society within NXIVM, were sex-trafficked and branded with a cauterizing iron. Both about recovery from trauma and about a mother trying to save her daughter, the series follows India’s seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, and ultimately her escape. It candidly explores how India and a chorus of other women are still grappling to make sense of their experience.

Episode one, called “Hooked,” features Oxenberg “speaking out for the first time about her involvement in NXIVM and how she became a branded sex

slave. Lured in by celebrity-studded introductory workshops promising business skills and personal breakthroughs, India began a seven-year journey through hell. She is joined by a chorus of other young women whose stories parallel her own. The first episode explores the cult’s initial allure and foreshadows the darkness and abuses to come.

The second episode, airing October 25, is called “Indoctrinated” and it shows how NXIVM “gradually transforms India into a true believer. When actress

Allison Mack approaches her about an elite, secret society of women, India hands over damaging personal collateral to join, not grasping that she is signing over her freedom and falling deeper into the clutches of the cult leader, manipulative sexual predator Keith Raniere.”

Part three is called “Enslaved” and takes viewers to the Albany suburb of Clifton Park, home to NXIVM’s insular inner circle and location

of the cult’s darkest crimes and abuses, India, as a member of the secret slave master group known as DOS, is subjected to forced starvation, sleep deprivation, emotional abuse, physical punishments, separation from family, repeated sexual assault, and being branded without anesthesia.”

And finally, the fourth episode is called “Exposed” and features India’s mother Catherine Oxenburg in “the fight of her life to expose the cult and rescue her daughter. India, an indoctrinated slave master for Keith Raniere, becomes a potential co-conspirator when Raniere is charged with a battery of crimes. The final episode follows India’s painful awakening to Raniere’s decades-long history of terror and abuse. Ultimately, India provides critical evidence to prosecutors and speaks out against him and his crimes.”

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult premieres Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

