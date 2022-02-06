Senegal vs Egypt AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Both Senegal and Egypt plan to make history on Sunday when these two teams face in the final of the African Cup of Nations at Olembe Stadium in Yanoundé.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast).

Senegal vs Egypt 2022 Preview

There is one storyline that stands above the rest: Salah vs. Mane. Both the hopes of these two countries lie on the shoulders of these two football giants and on Sunday over at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé as the 53rd edition of the African Cup of Nations comes to a close.

For Senegal, this is the moment for them to finally end the curse of being the best team to have never won this competition. If there is a chance to beat them, Senegal is the squad that can pull that achievement off. This squad is playing in good form as they were one of the teams that did not have won the final after appearances in 2002 and 2019, the third time could be the charm under Aliou Cisse.

The Teranga Lions had less complicated tests given the opponents’ road to the final. After beating Zimbabwe 1-0 and two goalless draws with Guinea and Malawi to top their Group, Sadio Mané’s teammates defeated Cape Verde 2-0, Equatorial Guinea 3-1 then Burkina Faso by the same score in the knockouts.

Once again, you see the squad and Senegal look like a very stacked side from a talent standpoint. This will also see them rely on the vast experience of various players that are based in Europe. With players like Sadio Mane, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly among others, if they click, they can be a team that will be extremely difficult to handle. This, especially for a team as defensively oriented as Egypt.

Egypt, in the meantime, were a team that suffered and looked to play in the mold and image of Carlos Queiroz. He is looking for his first continental trophy after coming up short on a couple of occasions with Iran. This would also be his first title at the senior level as he led Portugal to the U-20 World Cup back in 1991.

With the exception of the match against Nigeria, an encounter that saw them overmatched, Egypt did just enough to get through. The question is whether that will be enough to earn their eighth title.

One of the great questions in this final is how will the overall functionality of the team, promote the maximum performance from Mohamed Salah. So far, the striker’s performance is considered underwhelming as his presence with the team is based on his larger-than-life persona more than having a group of teammates that are able to constantly provide important passes his way.

Yet, the Liverpool star knows very well that he has a tremendous responsibility in a final of this nature.

“After a lost final in 2017 against Cameroon, we will play our all-out tomorrow against Senegal to grab the eighth star,” said Salah. We are determined to seek the crown. the players are physically and mentally ready. We are here to play the title and that means a lot to us. We want to offer a title to all Egyptian citizens.”

Senegal Probable XI:

Edouard Mendy; Pape Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Sadio Mane, Seny Dieng, Boulaye Dia

Egypt Probable XI:

Mohamed Sobhy; Omar Kamal, Trezeguet, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Abou Fatouh; Ayman Ashraf, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Elneny; Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah