‘Shark’ Streaming: How to Watch Greg Norman 30 for 30 Online

The latest entry in the critically-acclaimed docuseries “30 for 30” is “Shark,” which centers around golf legend Greg Norman and his infamous collapse at the 1996 Masters.

The movie will premiere Tuesday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and it will available on ESPN+ following the initial premiere.

Directed by Jason Hehir, who was the man behind the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance,” and Thomas Odelfelt, “30 for 30: Shark” is the latest entry in the docuseries that focuses on key figures and moments in sports history.

The “Shark” in question is professional golfer Greg Norman, whose career was “shaped by one stunning day at the Masters Tournament in 1996,” according to the ESPN press release.

It continues:

Greg Norman played the game of golf only one way: aggressively. And he did it without regret. It led him to two titles at the Open Championship, and one of the most famous careers in the sport’s history. And yet his boldness and his uncompromising approach to every round he played also cost him in some historic moments, the most shocking of which unfolded at the 1996 Masters, when Norman gave up a six-shot lead in the competition’s final round. A quarter century after that infamous collapse, Norman headed back to Augusta, at long last ready to relive the worst day of his golfing career. It’s a moment in sports history that will never be forgotten, but what it says about the man they call the Shark, and the course he never conquered, isn’t quite as simple as you might think.

“There are places in sports that have such a mystique that they can forever shape the way we remember an athlete. Augusta National is one of those places,” said Hehir in a statement. “Greg Norman is by any objective measure one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game. Two-time major winner, 331 weeks at world No. 1, leading money winner in PGA history pre-Tiger, one of the few indelible players of his era. But despite all his success, he’s perhaps remembered most for his failure at the Masters, particularly his excruciating collapse on the final Sunday in 1996. I was excited for the opportunity to tell the story of one man’s career through the prism of such a sacred site, and to examine the power of one place to mold a man’s legacy, for better or worse.”

In the trailer, various voiceovers can be heard saying, “The greatest thing that ever happened to Greg Norman was getting the nickname ‘Great White Shark’ … he lived his life big.”

Over footage from the 1996 Masters, the voiceovers say, “The Greg Norman that left the course on Saturday night wasn’t the same Greg that showed up on Sunday. One of the greatest sports collapses ever. I remember how sick it made me feel, you just didn’t want to watch.”

Then Norman himself comes on screen and muses, “Would my life be different if I had a green jacket?”

“30 for 30: Shark” premieres Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ESPN and ESPN Plus.