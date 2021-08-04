How to Watch Olympics Skateboarding Men’s Park Live Online

The Olympics men’s park skateboarding competition gets underway today in Tokyo.

In the US, the prelims (start time: Wednesday, August 4, at 8 p.m. ET) and finals (Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. ET) will be televised live on CNBC, but they may share coverage with other sports.

You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of every run (dedicated coverage of the men’s park event) via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of every run (dedicated coverage of the men's park event) via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

Olympics Skateboarding Men’s Park Preview

This year’s inclusion of skateboarding at the Olympic Games is a first, and the park event is the last to be featured, after the street event.

The park event features a skate park with a bowl shape and tabletop area in the center that allows competitors the opportunity to perform more gravity-defying aerial maneuvers. Competing skateboarders will be scored on several criteria: degree of difficulty of the tricks performed, both the height and speed of the tricks, originality of the run, as well as overall execution.

How will competitors be judged? Via the Washington Post: “In the preliminary rounds, 20 skaters will compete in four heats of five competitors, with the top eight advancing to the finals. Skaters will get three 45-second runs per round, and the judges grade each run on a zero-to-100 scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run are dropped, and the three remaining scores are averaged. A skater’s best score of the three will be the one that counts as the qualifying score.”

The park event is supposed to represent and emulate a skate park atmosphere as much as possible. As SB Nation puts it: “It’s a blend of street elements and vert, using concrete bowls and humps to provide air time for skaters. It requires athletes to be well rounded, having skills to street skate — as well as grabs and flip moves to transfer from element-to-element while on the park.”

World No. 1, American Heimana Reynolds is the favorite. The 2019 world champion in park, Reynolds is expected to show well, as are Americans Cory Juneau and Zion Wright.

“My head is in the clouds, to be completely honest,” Reynolds said. “It’s just the most amazing thing to have worked so hard for this and to actually have made the goal of making it to the Olympics. It’s a dream come true to be able to say I’m going to the Olympics to represent my country and represent my island.”

Here’s a look at the 20 competitors in the men’s park event: