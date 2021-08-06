How to Watch Slovenia vs Australia Olympics Basketball in USA

Australia will take on Luka Doncic and Slovenia for the bronze medal in Olympics men’s basketball on Saturday, August 7.

In the US, the game (start time: Saturday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the game via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don't have cable or don't have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the Slovenia vs Australia online:

Slovenia vs Australia Preview

Slovenia was upset in the semifinals by France in a riveting 90-89 semifinals matchup. Doncic and company have beaten Argentina (118-100), Japan (116-81), Spain (95-87) and Germany (94-70) before losing to the French.

“I’m really proud of every guy,” Doncic said after the loss to France. “We sacrificed our summer, basically, being two months here. A lot of people came straight from their clubs. I think we did a great job today. Everybody fought on the floor. Everybody gave 100 percent. We’re not going to give up yet. One more final to go. That’s what we came here for.”

Slovenia has major cause for concern heading into this game, however. Doncic injured his wrist going after a ball out of bounds, and was seen with an ice pack on it after the game. There has been no word at the time of publication as to whether he’ll be available for this matchup. If he sits against the Boomers, Slovenia’s chances of winning aren’t good.

On the other side, Australia has beaten Nigeria (84-67), Italy (86-83), Germany (89-76) and Argentina (97-59), but came up short against Team USA in the semifinals, losing 97-78.

The United States outscored Australia 32-10 in the third quarter, making up for a slow start that saw the Americans fall behind by as much as 15 points. Patty Mills led the way for the Aussies, netting 15 points, and Dante Exum added 14 in a losing effort.

“We just lost them there in a little patch in that third quarter and it’s tough to come back from 20 down,” Australian star Jock Landale said after the game. “We tried to stick with it and fight back in the fourth but they’re the best players in the world.”

Now, they’ll be facing another one of the best players in the world in Doncic, who showed signs of fatigue in the semis after having to carry the load yet again for Slovenia. He’ll need his fellow countrymen to step up against the Aussies. If he plays, that is.

On the injury front, for Australia, Aron Baynes will be out with a neck injury and Landale will take his place in the lineup. Doncic’s status remains unknown.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Slovenia: Luka Rupnik, Point guard, Aleksej Nikolic, Guard, Klemen Prepelic, Guard, Edo Muric, Forward, Mike Tobey, Center, Jaka, Blazic, Shooting guard, Gregor Hrovat, Small forward, Ziga Dimec, Center, Zoran Dragic, Forward, Vlatko Cancar, Small forward, Jakob Cebasek, Guard/Forward, Luka Doncic, Guard

Australia Roster: Aron Baynes, Christopher Goulding, Dante Exum, Duop Reath, Jock Landale, Joseph Ingles, Joshua Green, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Nathan Sobey, Nicholas Kay, Patrick Mills. Replacement players: Josh Giddey, Xavier Cooks, Brock Motum