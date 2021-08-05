How to Watch Slovenia vs France Olympics Basketball in USA

France will take on white-hot Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semifinals of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament.

In the United States, the game (start time: Thursday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the game via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Slovenia vs France online:

Slovenia vs France Preview

Slovenia hasn’t lost in the Games so far, and the team enters the semifinals on a roll, beating Germany, 90-70. Doncic led the way again, netting 20 points, hauling in eight rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

“When you have Luka, it’s easy. Everything’s easy,” Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic said about his team’s superstar. “He’s not coming here to show off. He’s coming here to help the team, first of all. He came here to have [fun] on the court, to have fun with the guys on the court, and you’re here to use him as much as possible, to use his — let’s say — magic.”

Doncic has also thrived of late when it comes to elimination games. He scored 46 points and dished out 14 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs this year, and he had a triple-double (31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists) in Slovenia’s Olympic qualifier against Lithuania. He tends to show up for big games, and he likely will again. Slovenia is 17-0 in the 17 international games Doncic has participated in, so France had better be playing its ‘A’ game.

On the other side, France got to the semis by beating Italy, 84-75. Rudy Gobert scored 22 points, leading the way for the French, while Evan Fournier added 21 in a solid effort.

“I couldn’t lose that game,” French team captain Nicolas Batum said after the game. “We couldn’t lose that game.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

France: Centers: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Moustapha Fall (ASVEL), Vincent Poirier (Real Madrid) Forwards: Guerschon Yabusele (ASVEL), Amath M’baye (Pinar Karsiyaka), Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn Nets) Guards: Nando De Colo (Fenerbahce), Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics), Andrew Albicy (Gran Canaria), Thomas Heurtel (ASVEL) and Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)

Slovenia: Luka Rupnik, Point guard, Aleksej Nikolic, Guard, Klemen Prepelic, Guard, Edo Muric, Forward, Mike Tobey, Center, Jaka, Blazic, Shooting guard, Gregor Hrovat, Small forward, Ziga Dimec, Center, Zoran Dragic, Forward, Vlatko Cancar, Small forward, Jakob Cebasek, Guard/Forward, Luka Doncic, Guard