SNL Christmas Special 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is in its 46th season, which means there are over four decades of sketches to pick from for the annual Christmas special, which airs Wednesday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 22, both at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch the 2020 Saturday Night Live Christmas special streaming online for free:

2020 SNL Christmas Special Preview

The annual tradition of the Saturday Night Live Christmas Special digs into the vault for two hours of holiday-themed sketches.

Highly likely to be seen include Eddie Murphy as Mr. Robinson, the alternate ending to It’s a Wonderful Life, the Sweeney Sisters Christmas medley, Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake bringing it on down to Christmasville, the “I Wish It Was Christmas” today performance, Jingle Barack, “Santa’s My Boyfriend,” office Christmas party, the Christmas edition of “Delicious Dish,” and “Twin Bed.”

According to NBC’s press release:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation and, as The New York Times noted on the occasion of the show’s Emmy-winning 25th anniversary special in 1999: “In defiance of both time and show business convention, SNL is still the most pervasive influence on the art of comedy in contemporary culture.” At the close of the century, Saturday Night Live placed seventh on Entertainment Weekly’s list of the Top 100 Entertainers of the past 50 years. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 78 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 285 nominations, not including specials and digital series. SNL has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as “truly a national institution.” Saturday Night Live was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

The Saturday Night Live Christmas special airs Wednesday, December 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A rebroadcast airs Tuesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC.

