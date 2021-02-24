How to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Online Without Cable

Critically-acclaimed drama Snowfall is back with its fourth season, premiering Wednesday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with back-to-back episodes.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Snowfall streaming online for free:

'Snowfall' Preview

Snowfall is FX’s critically-acclaimed drama about the 1980s “war on drugs.” When we last saw drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), undercover CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), LAPD sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) and Wright’s daughter Mel (Reign Edwards), who is Saint’s sometimes love interest, things had gone from bad to worse at the end of season three.

Mel’s downward spiral culminated in her blowing off heading to college because she’s trying to score crack to feed her addiction, which forced Saint to take a hard look at his lifestyle as a drug dealer. Eventually, Mel shot Saint because she blamed him for her father’s death. He survived but has he changed his ways? Not yet.

This season “business is booming” for Saint. The FX press release teases:

It’s January 1st, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low.

The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love. With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.

This season Franklin will be forced to emerge from his near-grave in order to try and regain control over his business and end the rising gang violence in the streets before it becomes an all-out war.

The season four premiere episode is titled “Re-Entry” and its description reads, “With violence in South Central ramping up, Franklin attempts to stop a gang war from exploding; Gustavo and Teddy deal with pipeline issues; local reporter Irene Abe attempts to understand what’s happening to her neighborhood; Leon charts a new path.”

Episode two is titled “Weight” and its description reads, “Chaos reigns as Franklin’s plans go awry and he turns to an old flame for help; Leon struggles without Franklin; Cissy takes a more active role in Franklin’s business; Gustavo’s world is shaken; Irene finds her way to Alton’s shelter.”

And season three is titled “All the Way Down” and its description promises, “Franklin’s troubles extend beyond the gangs, putting Cissy in jeopardy; Teddy and Gustavo seek revenge.”

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.