How to Watch South Carolina vs Louisville Final Four Live Online

South Carolina seeks a return to the NCAA championship game when facing Louisville in the women’s basketball Final Four in Minneapolis on Friday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs Louisville online:

South Carolina vs Louisville Preview

Top seeds South Carolina (33-2) and Louisville (29-4) meet for the national semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

South Carolina looks to get back to the title game amid a dominant season. Louisville will look to slow down Gamecocks star forward Aliyah Boston, the James Naismith and Associated Press women’s Player of the Year. Boston leads her team in scoring with 16.8 points per game, rebounds with 12.2 boards per night, blocks with 2.5 per contest.





“It’s exciting, but we just said in the locker room we still have unfinished business and we still have two more games to play,” Boston said about returning to the Final Four according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

The Gamecocks have lots of talent beyond Boston, too, with guard Destanni Henderson, who posts 11.1 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Fellow guard Zia Cooke also gives opponents trouble with 10.7 points and 1.8 assists per night.

South Carolina’s dominance showed for most of the NCAA tournament and throughout the season. Only North Carolina lost by less than 16 points to the Gamecocks in the tournament. In South Carolina’s two losses this season, the Gamecocks lost by a combined three points.

That doesn’t mean Louisville will balk at the opportunity to pull a big upset. The Cardinals reached the Final Four by beating Michigan 62-50 on Monday, March 28, led by Hailey Van Lith’s 22 points.





“When someone [Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption show] comes out and just flat-out says the winner of the UConn-Stanford [second semifinal game] is going to play South Carolina, yeah, that’s …,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said per WDRB’s Rich Bozich.

“At least let’s roll the balls out and let’s see what happens,” Walz added per Bozich. “That might end up being true, but I’d give us a fighting chance at it. When you do hear things like that, and it’s blatant about it, yeah, I would say we’re the underdog.”

Walz, who began coaching a Louisville in 2007, has been there before. His Cardinals in 2009 knocked out No. 1-ranked Baylor and now-WNBA star Brittney Griner.

“… I’m sure they thought that the winner of that Tennessee-Oklahoma game was going to play Baylor in 2013, too. But unfortunately, that’s not what took place,” Walz said per Bozich.

Van Lith leads the Cardinals in scoring with 14.5 points per game, and Emily Engstler leads in rebounding with 9.4 boards per game. Engstler and Kianna Smith boost the offense with 11.8 points and 11.9 points per game respectively.