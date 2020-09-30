How to Watch South Park Pandemic Special Online Free

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of television production to either shut down or get very creative. Enter South Park with a new pandemic special that is bound to be full of blistering satire and lots of laughs. It premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the South Park Pandemic Special online for free:

‘South Park’ Pandemic Special Preview

"The Pandemic Special" Premieres Sept 30 – SOUTH PARKRandy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

On Wednesday, September 30, South Park returns for one night with an hour-long episode called “The Pandemic Special.”

The Comedy Central press release says that in the special episode, “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

In the preview, Randy can be seen offering a “pandemic special” in his thriving marijuana business at Tegridy Farms, while the kids go back to school with plexiglass desk shields and their class being taught by a police detective.

Who's the Greatest South Park Villain of All Time?

South Park aired its 23 season in 2019; a premiere date for the 24th season has yet to be announced. The show has been renewed through season 26. The pandemic special is the first episode in the show’s history that will run an hour.

Typically, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker do their episodes almost on the fly. They want to stay up-to-date with current events, so they produce the episodes rather last minute. In a 2010 NPR interview, Parker explained, “Because of the nature of our show, a lot of people by now kind of know [that] we really do the show almost like a live show. Like an SNL kind of schedule. We come in on a Thursday and then that episode airs the next Wednesday. And so in our show what happens that week ends up going on in the show.”

But Comedy Central released the trailer for the pandemic special over two weeks ago, which means they’ve really taken their time on this one, which makes sense — the COVID-19 pandemic is hardly a “recent” issue.

The South Park COVID-19 pandemic special premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. It will also have two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

