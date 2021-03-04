How to Watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in US

While The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has already premiered in many countries around the world, those in the United States finally get their chance to watch it. And they won’t have to go to theaters, as the movie premieres in the US on the new streaming service Paramount+.

Starting on Thursday, March 4, viewers in the United States and certain Latin America countries (Paramount Plus will come to other countries around the world at various later dates) can watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Paramount+ right here:

Paramount+ includes everything CBS All Access had to offer, plus new originals, even more content from the ViacomCBS channels (CBS, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, etc.) and live sports (every Champions League and Europa Match, the Masters, college basketball games and more) for $5.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month (ad-free).

Once signed up, you can watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on the Paramount+ app Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ParamountPlus.com.

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ Preview

Alongside new SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff Kamp Koral comes a new SpongeBob movie called The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. It sees SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) and all their friends embark on “their most epic adventure movie yet,” according to the Paramount+ press release.

It continues:

When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

The film co-stars voice actors Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, Awkwagina, Matt Berry, and Reggie Watts.

Watts, who is new to the franchise, recently told Screenrant in an interview that it was cool but also daunting to come into such an established franchise.

“It was great to be a part of it. It kind of came out of the blue. And I was like, “Whoa, really? Okay, cool. Now I’ll have to learn as much as I can about this amazing, crazy 6000 year [history],” said Watts.

Writer-director Tim Hill added that it’s a fun sandbox for actors to jump into, saying, “The show has been going on 20 years, and there’s a lot of anticipation of what it’s going to be like, and the fun what they can add. The people who come in to do that voiceover, like Reggie, are always [great]. I mean, it’s a real opportunity to just kick back, create a character, and insert yourself into the SpongeBob world, which is absurd and silly. So, it’s hard to make a mistake. You can do no wrong.”

Hill also revealed that they borrowed the plot of the film from an episode of the series.

“We did borrow from an episode where Gary went missing and was found in the crazy cat lady’s house. And this time, it’s Poseidon who kidnaps Gary and launches SpongeBob on a whole trip. So, once you’re on the road, once there’s momentum, it’s not too hard to come up with new stuff,” said Hill.

The new Spongebob Squarepants movie is out now on Paramount+.