Stanford vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

One of the Pac-12’s most highly-anticipated teams takes the field as Oregon hosts Standford on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Stanford vs Oregon online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stanford vs Oregon live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Stanford vs Oregon Preview

Oregon begins its season just on the outside looking in of the top 10 as the No. 12 team in the nation without having played a game. With the condensed Pac-12 schedule, the Ducks have no room for error.

“We feel like we are very in tune with what we want to do from a game-plan standpoint for offense, defense, and special teams,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. “It’s going to take everybody this year. I see a group that has a lot to prove. We are a young group. It’s time to go and find out where we are as a team.”

Oregon won the Pac-12 last year, upending Utah 37-15 in the Pac-12 championship game. The Ducks went on to beat Wisconsin 28-27 in the Rose Bowl, but face a lot of questions heading into the new year. Premier among those question marks is who will replace first-round pick Justin Herbert. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, a former four-star recruit from Arizona, is expected to take up the spot under center for the Ducks.

“Tyler Shough has done a great job, he really has, when he’s had his opportunities in there, in practice. In spring ball, he got off to a great, great start. He has a natural field presence, he has a commanding presence out there,” Cristobal said.

Shough is trying to make his own legacy with the Ducks, who have had some solid QBs over the last decade, including Herbert and Marcus Mariota.

“Obviously you can’t replace a guy like Justin Herbert and the guys before him,” Shough said. “I’m just trying to be myself. I’m trying to be Tyler and make my own name and write my own story and this chapter here.”

Stanford finished last season 4-8, by far the worst under head coach David Shaw, who had never finished .500 in his eight seasons prior.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot of football,” Shaw said. “As confident as we are in this, as hard as they’ve worked and as well as they’ve practiced, there’s still some inexperience. We’re going into a hostile environment and cool temperature against a team that’s going to come out with a lot of confidence and a lot of swagger because they’ve earned it, even though they have just as many young guys. A lot of those guys were in the Pac-12 championship game and were playing in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon is an 8.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 51 points. The total has gone over in 11 of Oregon’s last 15 games against Stanford, per Odd Shark.