Star On Disney Plus: Everything You Need to Know

When Disney+ first released, it did so with the promise of countless hours of family-friendly entertainment pulled from Walt Disney’s most notable production companies. After launching series like The Mandalorian and Wandavision and filling the library with the very best in Disney’s live-action and animated entertainment, the platform made good on its promise. However, there is still more to come with the recent launch of Star, a new brand of entertainment available directly through the Disney+ app.

Integrated into your current Disney+ app, Star offers an array of exclusive originals, local productions, documentaries, and general TV and movies crafted from the minds behind Disney General Entertainment Content. FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Television Studios, and many more will filter high-quality entertainment to subscribers looking to go beyond the Disney+ app.

Star is an alternate solution to Hulu, which is not available outside of the United States and Puerto Rico.

What Countries Now Have Access to Star

Upon its launch, Star is available to customers in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Singapore will also receive access to Disney+ and its collection of more than 600 movies and thousands of episodes of television entertainment with the launch of Star. If you’re currently in any of these countries, you can signup for Disney+ now and watch Star’s content.

In Latin American regions, The Walt Disney Company will release STAR, a localized brand that, on top of the thousands of hours of entertainment, will also include local Latin American programming. Another version of STAR, Star+, will bring local live sporting events to Latin America in June 2021.

When Does Star Launch in Other Countries?

Disney expects to continue to release Star to global markets in Eastern Europe, South Korea, and Hong Kon later in 2021.

Since Disney currently owns Hulu and the programming on Hulu is similar to Star, there is no plan to bring the new streaming service to the United States.

Does Star on Disney Plus Cost Extra?

Star on Disney+ is included in all current Disney+ packages. However, due to the inclusion of Star, subscriptions to Disney’s streaming service have increased in price. After the launch of Star, the Disney+ subscription increased by €2 or £2 per month.

What’s on Star on Disney Plus?

If you’ve been missing your favorite programming from yesteryear, Star on Disney+ comes with an assortment of classic TV series, including:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy Summers isn’t your average high school student. Before she can even get used to the qualms of being a teenager, she’s handed down her legacy of a slayer. As evil oozes into the streets of Sunnydale, her closest friends put life and limb on the line to join her quest. Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as the titular Buffy and is joined by Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and Seth Green.

Atlanta

Donald Glover stars as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a Princeton dropout just trying to make it in the titular city. When life doesn’t quite go his way and those around him start to lose faith, Earn tries to step up as a father, son, and role model. Glover, Brain Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz round out an entertaining cast that perfectly highlights the trials and tribulations of surviving in Atlanta.

How I Met Your Mother

In an uncredited role as the show’s narrator, Bob Saget takes viewers – and his on-screen children – on a trip to the past. How I Met Your Mother doesn’t mince words with its premise as Ted Mosby, voiced by Bob Saget in the present timeline and played by Josh Radnor in the 2005 setting, revisits his younger years with friends Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin. The hilarious and endearing cast features Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris, and Cobie Smulders, who frame Ted’s life.

Firefly

Lost to Fox’s brash decision to cancel the series before it could really take off, Firefly joins Star on Disney+ to usher in a new generation of Browncoats. Nathan Fillion headlines this western space adventure as Captain Malcolm Reynolds, accompanied by his dubious companions. Morena Baccarin, Jewel Staite, Summer Glau, Gina Torres, Adam Baldwin, Ron Glass, Alan Tudyk, and Sean Maher round out the crew of Reynold’s ship, Serenity.

The X-Files

Follow FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they dig deep into the strange conspiracies hidden in plain sight. As Mulder tries to unravel the truth behind his missing sister, Scully finds herself entangled in the oddities uncovered by their X-Files. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson star as the duo, accompanied by Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis in recurring roles. For Season 8 of the 9-season series, Robert Patrick stepped in to replace a missing Mulder.

More On Star on Disney Plus

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey’s Anatomy

Helstrom

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

This full lineup is specific to the United Kingdom, though variations between countries should be minimal. The selection of movies is quite robust, including quality entertainment like Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Shining, Tombstone, Planet of the Apes (1968), The Poseidon Adventure (1972), and Good Morning, Vietnam.

