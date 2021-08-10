How to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Online Free

The hit new superhero series “Stargirl” is back with its second season on Tuesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch new episodes of “Stargirl” streaming online:

When we last saw Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her superhero cohorts, Mid-nite (Henry Thomas) rescued Pat (Luke Wilson) and Justin (Mark Ashworth), and Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski) were defeated in a face-off between the Justice Society of America (JSA) and the Injustice Society of America (ISA). In all the action, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) killed Dragon King (Nelson Lee), Wildcat (Brian Stapf) killed Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), and Mike (Trae Romano) killed Icicle (Neil Jackson). The Whitemore-Dugan family later celebrated the holidays with the JSA, but the big cliffhanger was that a man claiming to be Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale) came looking for Pat.

When “Stargirl” returns, “Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) lead an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso,” according to The CW’s press release.

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” showrunner and creator Geoff Johns said that the show is “going to get scary this season.”

“This season we’re leaning in more to things that inspired me when I was a kid like ‘Lost Boys’ or ‘Nightmare on Elm Street,'” said Johns, adding, “Eclipso is an amazing character for those who don’t know, he’s from the ’60s and he’s more of a demonic force in the same vein as like a Freddy Krueger or a Pennywise, and to have the kids and the adults go up against something like that this season, something that gets inside their heads and tries to expose their fears and their regrets and their guilt and use it against them and see if these heroes can rise up and stop it, it was all about darkness vs. light which is very perfect for somebody like Stargirl.”

The premiere episode is titled “Summer School: Chapter One” and its description reads, “With summer break around the corner, Pat suggests the family take a vacation; Beth (Anjelika Washington) stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her; Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy (who appears via CGI) after suspecting he may still be in the area.”

The second episode is titled “Summer School: Chapter Two” and it airs on August 17. Its description reads, “Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house; Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector; Cindy puts her plan in motion.”

Episode three is called “Summer School: Chapter Three.” It airs on August 24 and its description reads, “After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike pleads with Pat to let him join the team; after seeking help from Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan), the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade (Jonathan Cake).”

“Stargirl” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.