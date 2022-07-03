Stars vs Stallions Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

INTRO

Stars vs Stallions Preview

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Case Cookus looks to lead the Philadelphia Stars to the USFL title against the Birmingham Stallions.

“Sometimes it’s just a business thing and they have to make decisions,” Cookus said about the NFL not working out via The Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker. “The tough part about the NFL is they can’t keep everyone they want to keep around. So it was pretty easy to stay positive.”

Cookus threw for 1,340 yards and 12 touchdowns versus five interceptions this season. He also may plays with his legs, rushing for 233 yard and a touchdown this year.

"Let's keep it clean. I don't care if someone punches me in the face. They're not gonna be here next week, we are." Listen in on a mic'd up @USFLStars QB Case Cookus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bCM6wTLprl — USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2022

“I feel like when I play quarterback, the best thing I do is run the offense and create explosive plays and protect the football in a way that I think some guys can’t,” Cookus said The Sporting News.

Birmingham quarterback J’mar Smith also looks to lead his team to the USFL crown. Previously a member of the New England Patriots practice squad, Smith threw for 1,572 yards and 10 touchdowns versus six interceptions this year. He also rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“It’s no better system or organization to [learn] that other than the Patriots,” Smith said via The Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker. “The record speaks for itself; the Super Bowl wins speak for itself. So, you know, I really wanna thank the whole organization for the hospitality and the great mental growth for me while I was with them.”

Smith also credits Stallions head coach Skip Hotlz for his success in the USFL. Smith took over after quarterback Alex McGough’s ankle injury.

Gotta love seeing a coaching moment like this between @USFLStallions head coach Skip Holtz and QB J'Mar Smith ❤️🐎 📺: @NBCSports @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/0ISniMCXVl — USFL (@USFL) June 26, 2022

“Coach Holtz just came up to me and said, ‘Get ready, get loose, you’re going in,'” Smith said via The Sporting News. “And I just went over just thought to myself, ‘Man, that opportunity came quicker than I expected.’ But I’m always ready.”

“I can write a book about Coach Holtz,” Smith added. “He’s just a great person, a great guy, a great coach for me. I’m really glad I’m with him again. I can really say that.”