Steelers vs Eagles Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL is back, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in preseason action.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Eagles, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in: Pittsburgh, PA (CBS KDKA-2), Altoona, PA (CBS WTAJ-10), Youngstown, OH (CBS WKBN-27) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in: Pittsburgh, PA (CBS KDKA-2), Philadelphia, PA (NBC WCAU-10), Altoona, PA (CBS WTAJ-10), Harrisburg, PA (Fox WPMT-43), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24), Scranton, PA (Fox WOLF-56), Johnstown, PA (NBC WJAC-6), Columbus, OH (NBC WCMH-4), Youngstown, OH (CBS WKBN-27), Wheeling, WV (NBC WTOV-9), Salisbury, MD (CW WMDT-47.2), Anchorage, AK (ABC KYUR-13), Fairbanks, AK (ABC KATN-2) and anywhere else the game is on a channel that FuboTV carries in your market. Check local channel availability here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in: Pittsburgh, PA (CBS KDKA-2), Philadelphia, PA (NBC WCAU-10), Altoona, PA (CBS WTAJ-10), Harrisburg, PA (Fox WPMT-43), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24), Scranton, PA (Fox WOLF-56), Johnstown, PA (NBC WJAC-6), Columbus, OH (NBC WCMH-4), Youngstown, OH (CBS WKBN-27), Wheeling, WV (NBC WTOV-9), Anchorage, AK (ABC KYUR-13), Fairbanks, AK (ABC KATN-2) and anywhere else the game is on a channel that AT&T TV carries in your market. Check local channel availability here

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in: Pittsburgh, PA (CBS KDKA-2), Philadelphia, PA (NBC WCAU-10), Altoona, PA (CBS WTAJ-10), Harrisburg, PA (Fox WPMT-43), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24), Scranton, PA (Fox WOLF-56), Johnstown, PA (NBC WJAC-6), Columbus, OH (NBC WCMH-4), Youngstown, OH (CBS WKBN-27), Wheeling, WV (NBC WTOV-9), Salisbury, MD (CW WMDT-47.2), Anchorage, AK (ABC KYUR-13), Fairbanks, AK (ABC KATN-2) and anywhere else the game is on a channel that Hulu carries in your market. Check local channel availability here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in: Pittsburgh, PA (CBS KDKA-2), Altoona, PA (CBS WTAJ-10), Youngstown, OH (CBS WKBN-27) or any surrounding areas where the game is on CBS in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can watch the game via NFL Game Pass if you live: outside of the Steelers and Eagles markets (in the US)

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in: Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Eagles live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Eagles Preview

After finishing at the bottom of the NFC East in 2020 with a 4-11-1 mark, the Eagles are looking to get out of the basement under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

All eyes will be on Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will be the team’s presumed starter heading into his second season. Hurts started four games last year, completing 52% of his passes for 1,061 yards, 6 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and three scores.

“I think (my decision-making) has gotten better every day,” Hurts said, via Sports Illustrated. “I think repetition brings comfort and confidence. And these are valuable reps that I’m getting right now. We’re trying to capitalize on it and take advantage of it and I think it’s been an up-field climb for us.”

Hurts will be without two of his primary targets in this one, however. First-round rookie wideout DeVonta Smith is recovering from a sprained MCL, while 2020 fifth-rounder John Hightower sustained a groin injury last weekend, so the young Philly signal-caller will have to work with what he has.

On the other side, the Steelers finished atop the AFC North (12-4), and they’re coming off a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game. Quarterback Mason Rudolph will get the nod to start in this game, and he started against Dallas, going 6-9 for 84 yards. Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs will also get the opportunity to compete for the opportunity to backup Ben Roethlisberger.

“It will be very similar to last week for who you would consider front-line guys,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You shouldn’t expect [an] increase in the amount of participation for those guys. We’re comfortable with what they were able to do last week and gain some in-game experience and exposure and communicate and so forth. We’ll repeat that process but not necessarily with an increased number of snaps. There would be additions to that group, so it will be exciting to see some of those guys not only as individuals but as a collective and see our growth from that perspective.”

The Steelers coach also discussed what he’ll be looking for with other position groups, as well. “I’ll be looking for elevation in play, not only in terms of quality of play and technique, but also awareness because it’s reasonable to expect individuals to take a step the more they get exposed to game like circumstances,” Tomlin said, adding: “Last week it was an exposure for some. It’s reasonable to expect them to grow in terms of awareness relative to that exposure, to be more consistent in developing techniques in competitive play. For their talents to show. For them to play more fluid and faster now, having gained some experience.”