Steelers vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002 on Sunday against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that is resting most of its starters.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Browns online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh, Cleveland and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Browns live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to lock up their first playoff berth since 2002 last week, but could not overcome the Jets after a flurry of positive tests that sidelined their top four wide receivers. The Browns have closed their facilities three times this week and have had multiple players test positive. Cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end Harrison Bryant, linebackers Malcolm Smith and B.J. Goodson, and safety Andrew Sendejo have all tested positive.

“I am just really dealing with it day to day and hour by hour in terms of what we have going on. We are in constant communication with the league and with our medical staff and finding out what we can do,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Coaches, we have been burning the cell phones up – a lot a lot of phone calls and a lot of Zoom calls. We are getting our work done. We are just going to really lean heavily on the medical professionals and follow their guidelines, and that is what we have done to date.”

Meanwhile, the Steelers are resting their starters, having locked up the AFC North already. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive lineman Cam Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker T.J. Watt will not play.

That means that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will draw the start, and he has a history with the Browns, specifically defensive end Myles Garrett. Last season Garrett ripped off the helmet of Rudolph and hit him with it, inciting a brawl.

But Steelers skipper Mike Tomlin has been firm he wants to put the drama of last season behind them.

“This is his first opportunity at extended play in 2020 so I am excited to see his growth and maturation,” Tomlin said. “He has worked hard behind the scenes daily. He has brought an approach as if he is going to start. Now, he gets an opportunity to apply that approach and apply that work that he has had. I am excited about the prospects of his performance, but again, the play will define itself.”

Garrett and Rudolph have not spoken since the incident, but Garrett said he’d be open to reconcile.

“I have no problem reaching out to him or talking to him before or after the game. I would never say I am smack talking during the game. I will just enjoy it. I will go out there and play the best I can. At the end of the day, it is not me versus him. It is me versus their line and the Steelers versus the Browns. If he wants to talk after the game, talk before the game or whatever happens, let it come naturally. I do not think anybody has any problems with each other. Just have to go with the flow.”

The Browns are a 10-point favorite for the matchup.