Steelers vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to move to 10-0 as they host the hapless 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Jaguars online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Jacksonville

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Jaguars Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the lone undefeated squad in the NFL at 9-0 and have a good chance to move that mark to 10-0 as they meet a Jacksonville Jaguars team that hasn’t had anything go right in recent weeks outside of some moral victories.

Pittsburgh’s latest win was a casual 36-10 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in the victory to led the way. However, the Steelers aren’t overlooking Jacksonville as they look to keep rolling.

“We are not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week,” Steelers skipper Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “Every time we step into a stadium, we’re playing professionals, players and coaches. We’ve got a ridiculous level of respect for that. Write your story, follow your storylines about trap games and things of that nature. We understand what we’re going into in Jacksonville, that that’s a group that’s trying to kick our butt. A professional group, capable group, and we’re preparing with that understanding.”

It hasn’t all been bad for Jacksonville, especially considering they’ve been starting sixth-round pick Jake Luton. The Jags last two losses have come by a combined six points.

“They watched us play last week where we played a tough game, we have turnovers, we have a special teams play, so they’ll be ready to go”, Marrone told reporters earlier this week. “You’re not going to catch them or anything like that. It’s not an issue of weather. The weather will be fine. It’s not going to be 98 degrees and hot as hell, which is sometimes an advantage when you have those teams coming from up north coming down here. I just think that sporadically it’s been fortunate that the games have been tight, but we have a lot of challenges this week in all three phases that we play”.

The Jaguars are still planning to start Luton as starter Gardner Minshew II deals with a thumb injury.

“Yeah, just keep progressing,” Marrone told reporters on Friday. “I mean, he’s throwing a little bit more. We just keep increasing it each day and then I think next week comes, we’ll just see where he’s at. He’s not 100 percent, which is why he’s listed as questionable, 50-50.

“So, I would probably have an issue putting him in now, unless it was just to go in there and hand the ball off, or maybe a couple throws. But right now, it’s not 100 percent.”

The Steelers are a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 46 points. Pittsburgh is 4-2 straight up in their last six games against Jacksonville.