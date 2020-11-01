Steelers vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will head to M&T Bank Stadium to face the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens in what will be a huge game for both teams, with the AFC North lead also on the line.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Ravens online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Ravens live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Ravens Preview

This game will likely have playoff implications down the road, and it will be the 25th time head coaches John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin square off in regular-season play. The Ravens’ only loss came at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ve won thee straight. A win here would leave them in first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens swept the Steelers last season, but Ben Roethlisberger missed both games. Roethlisberger is back this season, and he’s been having one of the better years of an already lengthy career. He took a step back last week, however, throwing three interceptions in the team’s win against the Titans, so he’ll have to take better care of the ball against a Baltimore team ranked 9th in total defense.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows it’ll be different facing the Steelers this season, and he’s also expecting one of his toughest contests of the season.

“It’s the teams going out there battling, but it’s the cities, too. I feel like our fans, our city, they get the most out of it – more than we do sometimes,” Jackson told the media this week. “I can’t even imagine being in the stands watching us perform against them or them perform against us. It’s going to be a lights-out game.”

The Steelers have the league’s best defense, giving up 286.3 total yards and 19.7 points a game. They’ll be going up against a Ravens offense that is putting up over 29 points a game, and they also lead the NFL in rushing, netting 164.3 yards per contest. With both teams desperate to come out with a win, this one could come down to the last possession.

“You know what the Ravens games are about,” Tomlin said. “They are a top-notch organization and football team. They have talent across the board. They’re familiar with us. We’re familiar with them. There’s continuity within schematics and both staffs and core players and things, and I think that’s what adds to the intrigue. We should anticipate it being a physical and rough-and-tumble game because history tells us that, and how the two teams are playing this year also gives you that indication.”