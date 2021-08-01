Stellar Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 36th annual Stellar Awards: The Greatest Night in Gospel Music are airing on Sunday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, with an encore presentation airing directly afterward at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Stellar Awards online:

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BET, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Stellar Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett, the 36th annual Stellar Awards for gospel music was filmed on July 10 in Nashville, Tennessee, but they are just now airing on BET on August 1.

The show includes performances by Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard, Avery*Sunshine, Jonathan McReynolds, J.J. Hairston, Pastor Mike Jr., Maverick City Music, The Clark Sisters, Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Jason Clayborn, and Tamela Mann. The Clark Sisters will also receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, Lady Tramaine Hawkins will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, Bishop Dr. Leonard Scott will be given the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, Pastor Shirley Caesar will receive the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award, and Kerry Douglas, Dr. Teresa Hairston, and Skip Barrett will be inducted into the Stellar Honors Hall of Fame.

Top nominees for this year’s ceremony include McReynolds with eight, and Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Pastor Mike, Jr. with seven apiece.

“After a challenging 2020, we are thrilled to return to the mainstage in one of the music epicenters of the world, Nashville, TN, for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards,” said Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, in a press release. “With a theme of ‘Lighting the Way with Our Faith, Music and Family,’ we are set to deliver an evening of inspiration and celebration, led by the incomparable Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr, who are sure to bring high energy and excitement to the evening.”

“I’m so hyped to return to the Stellar stage this year as a host alongside my sis, Jekalyn Carr,” added Tribbett. “This is the biggest night in gospel! I can’t wait to see and hear all the amazing music that has blessed us this year! LET’S GO!”

“The 36th Annual Stellar Awards is sure to be the gospel celebration of the year,” said Carr. “I look forward to celebrating my peers, as well as those who have paved the way for gospel artists like myself to create and perform.”

The 36th annual Stellar Awards for gospel music air Sunday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.