How to Stream ‘Descendants 2’: Your Family Viewing Guide

In Descendants 2, the 2017 sequel to Disney’s Descendants, Dove Cameron’s Mal struggles with the demands of being the girlfriend of royalty and decides to return to her roots on the Isle of the Lost.

There, she discovers Uma, Ursula’s daughter, has become queen. Along with Captain Hook’s son, Harry, and Gaston’s son, Gil, Uma is plotting to bring down the barrier between Auradon and the Isle. Kidnapping, deception, and love spells ensue, leading to an epic battle between Uma, who transforms into a giant octopus, and Mal, fighting in dragon form. Ben intervenes, but will good prevail over evil? Watch Descendants 2 online to find out. Here’s how to stream Descendants 2 right now:

How to Stream ‘Descendants 2’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Descendants 2 is one of the many original Disney TV movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney's new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Descendants 2’: Overview

Release Date: July 21, 2017

Creators: Executive Producers Judy Taylor, Wendy Japhet, Sara Parriott, and Josann McGibbon; Producer Shawn Williamson; Writers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon

Director: Kenny Ortega

Starring: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain

Rating: NR

Synopsis: Struggling to meet the demands of her new life as an Auradon royal, Mal returns to the Isle of the Lost and discovers Uma and her gang plotting to bring down the barrier.

How Long Is ‘Descendants 2’?

At 111 minutes long, Descendants 2 is almost exactly the same length as its predecessor, Descendants (112 minutes).

‘Descendants 2’ Plot

In 2017’s Descendants 2, the sequel to Disney’s 2015 ‘Descendants’ and the second of three ‘Descendants’ movies, Dove Cameron’s Mal struggles with the demands of being the girlfriend of royalty and decides to return to her evil roots on the Isle of the Lost. There she discovers Uma, Ursula’s daughter, has become the leader.

Along with Captain Hook’s son, Harry, and Gaston’s son, Gil, Uma is plotting to bring down the barrier between Auradon and the Isle. When Ben, Evie, Jay, and Carlos sneak onto the Isle to find Mal, Uma captures Ben and threatens to kill him unless Mal and her friends bring Uma Fairy Godmother’s wand.

The friends exchange Ben for a forged wand they created using a 3D printer and escape back to Auradon. But when Ben shows up at the Cotillion with Uma, Mal realizes he’s under a love spell. She confesses her true love for him and kisses him, breaking the spell. Uma transforms into a giant octopus, and Mal fights back as a dragon in an epic battle of magic proportions.

Ben intervenes and stops the battle. Uma returns to the Isle of the Lost, and Mal reunites with Ben and forsakes magic, turning her spellbook over to Fairy Godmother. But buried in a scene amid the closing credits, Uma promises the story isn’t over.

‘Descendants 2’ Cast

Descendants 2 features the bright young stars from the original Descendants movie, along with a few new faces.

Dove Cameron as Mal

Mal is the daughter of Maleficent and led a gang of villain descendants—Evie, Carlos, and Jay—on the Isle of the Lost before discovering her good side in the Kingdom of Auradon. Descendants 2 marks Cameron’s second of three movie appearances as Mal; she also starred as the character in the animated series Descendants: Wicked World. The actress is also known for her roles as twins on the Disney series Liv and Maddie and in the TV movie, Hairspray Live!

Cameron Boyce as Carlos

Carlos is the son of Cruella DeVil, whose heartless quest for fur fueled the Disney favorite 101 Dalmations. Boyce appeared as the character in all three Descendants movies and the animated series. He was beloved in roles in the Disney show Jessie and as the voice of Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Boyce died from an epileptic seizure at the age of 20 in 2019, just before the premiere of Descendants 3.

Sofia Carson as Evie

The daughter of Snow White’s Evil Queen, Evie is played by actress Sofia Carson, who is also known for her 2019 roles in the TV series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and the 2016 remake of Adventures in Babysitting.

Booboo Stewart as Jay

Jay is the son of Jafar, the evil sorcerer from Disney’s Aladdin. In addition to his role in the Descendants franchise, Stewart is best known for his starring role as Seth Clearwater in The Twilight Saga.

Mitchell Hope as King Ben

Ben is the son of Belle and Beast, crowned King of Auradon in the first Descendants movie. With fewer than a dozen credits to his name, Hope was cast in the role of Ben because “he embodied the inherent good nature of ‘Ben’ and the sense of fairness that the character represents.”

China Anne McClain as Uma

Uma is the daughter of The Little Mermaid‘s sea witch Ursula and premiers in Descendants 2 as the new leader of the Isle of the Lost. McClain was cast in Descendants 2 after voicing the character of Uma on the spinoff animated series Descendants: Wicked World in 2015-2016. The actress is also known as Lightning in the TV series Black Lightning.

‘Descendants 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

With songs like “Ways to Be Wicked,” “Chillin’ Like a Villain” and “What’s My Name,” the Descendants 2 soundtrack is just as energetic and catchy as the soundtrack from the original Descendants movie. The 32 minutes’ worth of music includes 11 songs, performed mostly by the actors themselves. The soundtrack debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 46,000 units—more units than the original Descendants soundtrack, which topped the Billboard 200 during a slower release week in 2015. Two dozen songwriters contributed to the Descendants 2 soundtrack, including Alan Menken, a well-known name from Disney soundtracks.

‘Descendants 2’ at the Box Office

According to Disney, the premiere of Descendants 2 was watched by 8.9 million viewers across six of its channels—the biggest cable audience since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, which aired on only Disney Channel and drew 6.55 million viewers. Descendants 2 realized nearly $12 million in DVD sales over a two-year period, compared with $17 million for Descendants.

‘Descendants 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The critics are somewhat mixed in their responses to Descendants 2, saying that the energetic and funny musical fantasy will please its intended youthful audience but the plot is “dumber” and “darker” than its predecessor. Parents may not be as into the story but still appreciate the positive role models and strong female characters.

Where ‘Descendants 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Descendants was the No. 1 cable television movie of 2015, so it’s no wonder fans were hungry for a sequel. Descendants 2 premiered with even higher audience numbers in 2017, and one ranking of 50 of the Best Disney Channel original movies puts Descendants 2 in 11th place, above Descendants in the 26th slot. Descendants 2 introduces new villain characters including Ursula’s daughter Uma, Captain Hook’s son Harry, and Gaston’s son Gil. It also explores more deeply the inner struggles of the baddies-turned-good, especially Mal. The movie was called “Disney Channel’s most ambitious movie yet” thanks to its 1,500 costumes, sword fights, and water scenes. Descendants 2 was followed by the much-anticipated Descendants 3 in 2019.

‘Descendants 2’ Trailer

‘Descendants 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Descendants 2 explores Mal’s inner struggle with good and evil and shows just how far she’ll go to understand herself—and to save the friends she loves. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Descendants 2 Was Considered “Disney Channel’s Most Ambitious Movie Yet”

The creators of Descendants 2 went all out to make a splash with this highly anticipated sequel. The final dance sequence on a flooded yacht deck required two water cannons to pull off. Costume designer Kara Saun created 1,500 custom costumes for the movie’s actors. Cast members each had 20 hours of sword training to prepare for two sword-fight scenes. And filming locations included a 40-room castle in Victoria, Canada, an old sugar factory, and a 100-year-old copper mine.

2. Descendants 2 Director Kenny Ortega Was Inspired by Classic and Contemporary Musical Theater

With decades of experience directing musicals, Ortega drew inspiration for the music and dance sequences in Descendants 2 from a broad range of popular predecessors. Ortega and Disney Channel vice president of music and soundtrack Steven Vincent were influenced by scenes in West Side Story and Hamilton as they created musical scenes between the reformed villain kids and Uma’s pirate crew.

3. Descendants 2 Explores Deeper Topics Than the First Descendants Movie

While Evie, Jay and Carlos settle into life in Auradon, Mal faces an internal struggle between good and evil in Descendants 2. The pressures of her life at Auradon Prep feel too much, while her ego and her roots as a Villain Kid draw her back to the Isle of the Lost—but what about the good she’s discovered in herself? All of the familiar characters grow up a little in Descendants 2, and the story doesn’t shy away from what that looks like.

4. Audiences Rate Descendants 2 One of the Best Disney Channel Original Movies

Among Disney Channel Original Movies rated on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, Descendants 2 is consistently in the top 10. Critics appreciate the movie’s strong female characters and positive role models as well as its willingness to explore deeper aspects of the story. Adult characters take a back seat in Descendants 2, which some critics feel makes the movie “dumber” but also more appealing to the intended young audience.

5. Descendants 2 Makes Clever References to Villains Not Appearing in the Movie.

Of course, a story based on the descendants of Disney villains and royalty must be packed full of references to movies and characters that came before. But watch closely during scenes on the Isle of the Lost and you’ll notice some fun and clever references to villains who were otherwise left out of the story. Lady Tremaine’s Curl Up and Dye, Shan Yu’s Dastardly Dim Sum—see what else you can spot!

