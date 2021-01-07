How to Stream ‘Never Been Kissed’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Never Been Kissed Now

Movies often explore the awkwardness of teenagers, following them through the perils of high school. Never Been Kissed is a unique take on this, instead following a 20-something copy editor who has to relive her embarrassing teen years for the sake of a story. Drew Barrymore headlines the cast of this 1999 romantic comedy, acting alongside David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski, and John C. Reilly.

The 20th Century Fox picture only recently became part of the Disney legacy, but the delightful return to the qualms of high school breathed new life into a tired genre. It’s a clever coming-of-age story told through the eyes of Barrymore’s Josie Geller, who receives a second chance to define herself and learn the value of self-worth. Written by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, Never Been Kissed, was Raja Gosnell’s second attempt in the director’s chair.

See Also: 50 Best Romantic Comedies

Find Never Been Kissed streaming for your viewing pleasure or watch Nevr Been Kissed online to relive your high school years through the eyes of Josie Geller.

Here’s how to stream Never Been Kissed right now:

How to Stream ‘Never Been Kissed’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Never Been Kissed is one of the popular romantic comedy movies from the 2000s that is streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Never Been Kissed and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Never Been Kissed” 5. Tap on Never Been Kissed 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Never Been Kissed’: Overview

Release Date: April 9, 1999

Creators: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

Director: Raja Gosnell

Starring: Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis:

An insecure copy editor returns to high school for a scoop but finds it difficult to fit in and overcome the same awkwardness she suffered as a teenager.

How Long Is ‘Never Been Kissed’?

Never Been Kissed has a runtime of 107 minutes.

‘Never Been Kissed’ Plot

Josie Geller is an introverted copy editor that tends to fly under the radar. When her editor-in-chief, Rigfort, assigns her to cover a story about the lives of teenagers, she’s forced out of her comfort zone. Posing as a teenager, Josie returns to school as a student and immediately finds herself reverting to her geekier persona and reliving her ruined high school career.

Though she befriends fellow nerd, Aldys, and earns the respect of her English teacher, Sam Coulson, Josie is pressured by her managing editor, Augustus Strauss, into befriending the popular kids. With the help of her brother Rob, she succeeds, but at the cost of her identity. When her actions put negative attention on Aldys, Josie sacrifices her story and friendships to right her wrongs.

‘Never Been Kissed’ Cast

Bringing this lovely coming-of-age story to life is a memorable cast of 90s favorites.

Drew Barrymore as Josie Geller

Having spent her high school career as a nerd, Josie Geller never experienced the fun of being a teenager. Drew Barrymore plays the 25-year-old copy editor that returns to high school for a scoop. Never Been Kissed was Barrymore’s last film of the 90s and the first movie for her production company, Flower Films.

David Arquette as Rob Geller

Though older than Barrymore outside of the movie, Arquette’s Rob Geller is two years younger than Josie. This is Arquette’s second movie with Barrymore, as both appeared in Wes Craven’s Scream in 1996.

Michael Vartan as Sam Coulson

Vartan portrays Josie’s English teacher and romantic interest, Sam Coulson. Coulson finds himself having feelings for Josie and struggles with the fact that she’s a “student.”

Leelee Sobieski as Aldys

Aldys is the first student during Josie’s return to high school that she befriends. Originally, Sobieski was offered the role of Kristin, one of the popular girls. However, she requested Aldys as she found that character more interesting. Before Sobieski stepped in, Chloe Sevigny was considered to play Aldys.

‘Never Been Kissed’ Songs and Soundtrack

Being a high school rom-com from the 90s, it’s safe to assume that Never Been Kissed had a stocked soundtrack with memorable and relatable tracks. Jimmy Eat World, The Cardigans, R.E.M., The Moffatts, The Beach Boys, and even John Lennon and Yoko Ono are featured on the 16-song soundtrack. Despite some of the bigger names, the soundtrack failed to top the Billboard Top 200, instead falling short to the 161st slot by May 1999.

‘Never Been Kissed’ at the Box Office

On a budget of $25 million, Never Been Kissed took home a total gross of $84.5 million.

‘Never Been Kissed’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Though viewers may enjoy watching Josie Geller make her way through high school, critics were less-than-kind to the late-90s comedy. The film has been panned as being “unoriginal and unremarkable,” though the cast, specifically Barrymore, were praised for their work.

Where ‘Never Been Kissed’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Never Been Kissed joined the Disney pantheon after the studio acquired 20th Century Fox. Though it may have a viewerbase, it’s not a movie that will make many waves moving forward. Never Been Kissed did find earn a nomination for the American Film Institute’s 2002 list – AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Passions.

‘Never Been Kissed’ Trailer

Never Been Kissed (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic TrailersCheck out the official Never Been Kissed (1999) Trailer starring Drew Barrymore! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Buy or Rent on FandangoNOW: https://www.fandangonow.com/details/movie/never-been-kissed-1999/1MV50acc540e942b72c9f6042c9754378c2?ele=searchresult&elc=never%20been%20&eli=0&eci=movies&cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date on all your favorite movies. Starring: Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan… 2019-01-30T00:14:14Z

‘Never Been Kissed’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

While watching Never Been Kissed, keep these five bits of trivia in the back of your mind!

1. A Franco First

James Franco may be a common name in 21st-century Hollywood, but pre-2000s, he was an unknown. Never Been Kissed was his film debut, where he played Jason, friend of Josie’s crush, Guy Perkins.

2. Age is Nothing But a Number

Some may take issue with a 25-year-old pining after a 17-year-old, but it’s not quite as creepy as it sounds when you look at the cast. Drew Barrymore is actually two years younger than Jeremy Jordan, who players her school-aged love interest, Guy.

3. Six Degrees of Separation – Friends Edition

Follow the career of the cast of Never Been Kissed and you’ll find a few links to the wildly popular Friends TV series. David Arquette was married to one of the show’s stars, Courtney Cox. His character, Rob Geller, also shared a last name with Cox’s Monica Geller. Michael Vartan, who plays Josie’s teacher crush Sam Coulson, starred in an episode of Friends as Monica’s date to Thanksgiving dinner.

4. Rob’s Real-Life Inspiration?

So, it may not have actually inspired the character of Rob, who plays as an illegitimate team member on the school’s baseball team, but a similar incident occurred in California. Just as Rob’s team wasn’t disqualified after his age was revealed, a girl on a basketball team was found to be ineligible during a state tournament and was still allowed to play.

5. A Link to Ridgemont High

For his inspiration for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Cameron Crowe returned to high school when he was 21-years-old. His experiences led to the novel and screenplay for the 1982 film. This resembles Josie’s assignment, though her age difference is a bit more dramatic.