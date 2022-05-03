Mavs vs Suns Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The top-seeded Phoenix Suns host the upstart Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of the best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday night.

Game 1 (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT (the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV).

Mavs vs Suns Game 1 Preview

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks both overcame injuries to their star players in the first round and now meet with a trip to the Western Conference Finals up for grabs, as they begin their best-of-seven second-round series on Monday night.

The Suns survived a tough first-round series against the upstart, scrappy New Orleans Pelicans, where they got past them in six games. The Mavericks won their first playoff series since 2011 by taking down the Utah Jazz in six hotly-contested games.

The Suns’ Devin Booker missed three games in the opening series after suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of Game 2. The three-time All-Star returned for Game 6, where he scored 13 points in 32 minutes of play.

Like Booker, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic also missed three games in the first round, after suffering a calf strain in the regular-season finale. The 23-year-old two-time All-NBA First Teamer returned and averaged 29 points while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range in the series’ final three games.

Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul made history in the Suns’ Game 6 clincher when he scored 33 points on 14-of-14 shooting, which was an NBA postseason record for most field goals made without a miss. The 36-year-old held down the fort without Booker in the series, tallying 68 assists and only nine turnovers.

The Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson had a breakthrough series against the Jazz, where he averaged 27.8 points. The 25-year-old scored a career-high 41 points, along with eight rebounds and five assists in a Game 2 win.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will take on the winner of the other Western Conference Semifinal matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 1 of this second-round series:

No. 1 Phoenix Suns

64-18, finished first in the Pacific Division

NBA’s best record in the regular season

Beat the Pelicans in six games in the first round

Devin Booker led the team in scoring during the regular season at 26.8 ppg

Chris Paul averaged 14.7 points and 10.8 assists per game

Deandre Ayton averaged 17.2 points and a team-best 10.2 rebounds per game

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

52-30, finished second in the Southwest Division

Defeated the Jazz in six games in the first round

Luca Doncic led the team in scoring during the regular season at 28.4 ppg and also averaged 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game

Jalen Brunson averaged 16.3 ppg, 4.8 apg and 3.9 rpg

Suns vs Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals Schedule