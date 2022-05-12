Suns vs Mavs Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Phoenix looks to close out the series and Dallas looks to stay alive in a Game 6 showdown on Thursday, May 12.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Mavs online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Suns vs Mavs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs Mavs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Mavs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Suns vs Mavs live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Suns vs Mavs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Suns vs Mavs Game 6 Preview

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to the edge of the Western Conference Finals with 28 points in a 110-80 win over Dallas on Tuesday, May 10.

The Suns now look to close out the series in Dallas on Thursday, but the Mavericks, like the Suns, haven’t lost at home.

“I guess it’s a credit to the fan bases,” Dallas guard Jalen Brunson said via NBA.com’s Michael Wright. “Our fan base is great for us. Their fan base is great for them. Home-court advantage is a real thing.”

Dallas evened the series 2-2 at home with a 103-94 win on May 6 and a 111-101 win on May May 8. Likewise, the Suns enjoyed wins by comfortable margins at home before Game 5 with a 121-114 win on May 2 to open the series and 129-109 route on May 4.

“We’ve worked our tails off to be in this position,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said via Wright. “When people say the regular season doesn’t mean anything … yeah it does. It allows for you to create this opportunity and advantage.”

Phoenix, the Western Conference’s top seed, will hold homecourt advantage again if the series goes to Game 7. It also means the Suns would have to beat the Mavericks for a sixth time at home this season.

Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic doesn’t see homecourt advantage as an excuse. Doncic has done his part with 32 points per game in the series.

“That wasn’t ourselves, we have to be better than that,” Doncic told the media about Game 5 via Sports Illustrated’s Dallas Basketball. “We’re okay, we have all the confidence. It’s always nice to play at home with our fans. It’s going to be hard, especially against this team, [but] we gotta believe.”

The Mavericks will need to find an answer for Booker, who finished fourth in MVP voting. Booker has averaged 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in the series.

Dallas will also need more than Doncic going for 30, which hearkens back to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s postgame comments after Game 2.

“We’ve got to get other guys shooting the ball better,” Kidd said via ESPN’s Tim McMahon. “We can’t win with just him out there scoring 30 a night — not at this time of the year. And we’re playing the best team in the league, so we’ve got to get other guys going.”