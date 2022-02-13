How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Live Online in Canada

The Los Angeles Rams (15-5) come into Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) on a mission to get defensive star Aaron Donald his first championship ring.

Super Bowl LVI Preview

Aaron Donald has his legacy on the line as one of the NFL’s all-time defensive greats when the Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“This building wants to win for Aaron Donald, to create more for his legacy and what he’s done,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “Our people in PR, community relations, the football office, ops, everything that we have, the training room, his players, his brothers — we want to win for Aaron Donald.”

Donald dominates in the trenches like few have ever in the game, but a Super Bowl ring still eludes him. He and the Rams came up short in 2019 against a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team.

“It’d be more memorable if we can win this week because you remember the wins, the things you had to do to get to this point to be world champions,” Donald said at the Super Bowl opening night on Monday, February 7, via NBC Sports Boston. “But no, man, you play great teams, to play against a great quarterback like Tom Brady who won seven Super Bowls and has been to multiple Super Bowls, obviously, I understand how hard it is to try to get one ring because I’m still chasing it”

Donald expects another great challenge from the upstart Bengals led by second-year sensation quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in 32 years, but the AFC champions could lift the Lombardi Trophy led by a young crew. Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland said the Rams-Bengals matchup will come down to Donald and Burrow.

It’s not just Donald the Bengals have to watch for. The Rams had a loaded pass rush with Leonard Floyd and Von Miller. Throwing the ball down field gets treacherous with Jalen Ramsey in the Rams secondary.

Miller has championship experience as the Super Bowl 50 MVP. For Floyd and Ramsey, it’s their first crack at a Lombardi Trophy.

It’s also a first shot for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Detroit with no playoff wins despite putting up impressive stats. The Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff for him in the offseason.

For Donald, a Super Bowl win will also cap a successful move from the Midwest to Los Angeles. He started his career as a first round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2014, and he is one of three Rams left from that era. The other two include punter Johnny Hekker and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016 after a 20-year stay in St. Louis.

“We joke once in a blue moon about it,” Donald said according to the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein. “You never know what to expect. You hope to be at this point and have success like this.”