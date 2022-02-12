How to Watch the Super Bowl on Peacock

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks lead his team to a Hollywood ending in California against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl 2022 Preview

While Joe Burrow could complete a storybook season for the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) on Sunday, it could be the beginning of a Hollywood-worthy career.

Only the star-studded Los Angeles Rams (15-5) stand in the way. The Rams have everything from three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald to 2021 offensive player of the year and MVP finalist Cooper Kupp.

Burrow hasn’t backed down from such daunting challenges in his young NFL career. He came to a beleaguered Bengals franchise as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from LSU where he won a national title and Heisman Trophy. His promising rookie season ended with an ACL tear.

No matter what happens, @JoeyB is our Comeback Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/zegjn2CVrR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 10, 2022

Things didn’t look drastically more promising for Burrow and the Bengals early in 2021 with losses to non-playoff teams in Chicago, the New York Jets, and Cleveland. The Bengals also barely beat teams with losing records in that span such as Minnesota and Jacksonville.

Cincinnati looked formidable down the stretch with impressive wins over Baltimore and Kansas City, but the Bengals entered the playoffs with a 32-year playoff win drought. Burrow predecessors such as Andy Dalton, Carson Palmer, and Jeff Blake couldn’t get the Bengals over that hump.

Burrow impressed along the way with 4,611 yards passing and 34 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions. His old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase joined the team via the draft and became a key target for Burrow.

They led the Bengals their first playoff win since 1988 with a 19-16 victory at top-seeded Tennessee on Jan. 22. With that box checked, a dominant Kansas City Chiefs squad led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood in the way. The Chiefs made it tougher, building a 21-3 first half lead in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 30.

Kansas City maintaining its dominance atop the AFC with back-to-back Super Bowl appearances seemed according to script. Not so for Burrow as he surgically erased the deficit with two touchdown passes and led the Bengals on three other scoring drives after halftime for a 27-24 overtime win.

Burrow threw for 250 yards and rushed for 25 in that win against a Chiefs defense that ranked eighth in points allowed this season. For Burrow to become the first quarterback ever to win an FBS national title, the Heisman and Super Bowl, he will need to solve the Rams’ pass rush that causes far more trouble than the team’s midrange defensive rankings indicate. Donald, the Rams’ record-breaking sack leader with 12.5 sacks, anchors that unit.

The game begins and ends with an Aaron Donald sack 💪 pic.twitter.com/mUaMXCtgEf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2021

“We’d like to start out fast,” Burrow said during Wendnesday’s press conference via Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. “They have a really good pass rush so when they know that a team’s dropping back and throwing the ball, they kind of tee off. So we want to get out to a strong start.”

“But whatever the game calls for, for us to win, we’re going to go out and do,” Burrow added. “If we get behind early, we’re not going to panic. So maybe a comeback is going to be necessary, but we’d like to jump out early and control the game.”

Burrow hasn’t hid that he wants to be the best quarterback in the NFL according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, and Tom Brady comparisons ensued of late according to Fox Sports. Burrow would at least enter one class by himself with a win on Sunday with the Lombardi, Heisman, and national championship trophies in tow.

“I try not to think about that kind of stuff because I think if you go down that road, you start worrying about the wrong things,” Burrow said per Baby. “So I’ve tried to stay focused on the job at hand.”