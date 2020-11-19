After 300+ episodes and 15 seasons, Supernatural is coming to an end with a special retrospective and its series finale, airing Thursday, November 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

‘The Long Road Home’ special starts at 8 p.m. ET and the series finale begins at 9 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch both the special and the finale online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch supernatural series finale special online for free 2020-11-19T14:00:52-05:00

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers is coming to a close Thursday, November 19. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father.

But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode. Now, as their 15th and final season comes to a close, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.

In the retrospective, titled “The Long Road Home,” fans can get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard.

VideoVideo related to how to watch supernatural series finale special online for free 2020-11-19T14:00:52-05:00

Then the series finale, titled “Carry On,” promises, “After 15 seasons, the longest-running sci-fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things.”

The cast and creators are keeping pretty mum about exactly what the series finale entails, but co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told Entertainment Weekly, “Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale. [The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode. … We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things.”

He added, “We believe it feels like a fitting end to the show. We’re happy with it and the hope is that the fans will be too.”

The Long Road Home and the Supernatural series finale air Thursday, November 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

