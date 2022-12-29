Syracuse vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Pinstripe Bowl Online

Minnesota (8-4) takes on Syracuse (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, December 29, in New York.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Syracuse vs Minnesota streaming live online:

Pinstripe Bowl 2022 Preview

Syracuse plays in its home state at Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look to spoil the party in the first meeting between the two programs in move than a decade. Syracuse beat the Gophers 21-17 for the Texas Bowl in 2013.

Minnesota has enjoyed success in bowl games in recent years with five-straight wins. This season’s Gophers squad likewise enjoyed a strong season with notable wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Syracuse has notable wins over North Carolina State, Virginia, Purdue, and Boston College. The Orange had a hot start to the season but stumbled with a five-game losing streak of the ACC’s top teams and Notre Dame.

Offensively, Syracuse averages 28.3 points and 366.6 yards per game. Orange quarterback Garrett Schrader has been solid this season with 2,310 yards passing for 17 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Schrader is also running threat with 415 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Running back Sean Tucker has been dynamic for Syracuse this season with 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns this year. Tucker can also make an impact in the passing game, and he has 36 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Ordone Gadsden II is Schrader’s main go-to player in the passing attack. Gadsden has 54 catches for 891 yards and six touchdowns this year.

Defensively, Syracuse allows 22.6 points and 338.8 yards per game. Orange defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu leads the team in sacks with seven, and he has two forced fumbles, an interception, and 47 tackles. Defensive back Ja’Had Carter has a team-high three interceptions and three pass deflections plus 21 tackles.

Minnesota, which averages 28.3 points and 404.3 yards per game, could challenge the Orange. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan doesn’t have eye-popping numbers with 1,324 yards for seven touchdowns, but he matched his career low for interceptions with five, and he has five years of experience as a starter.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim has been dominant for the Gophers with 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Trey Potts and Bryce Williams also chip in on the running game with 4.9 yards or better per carry and three touchdowns apiece.

Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford are playmakers in the passing game. Jackson has 33 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns, and Spann-Ford has 40 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota has a tough defense with 13.3 points and 279.5 yards allowed per game. Gophers defensive lineman leads the team in sacks with 3.5, and he has 19 tackles and a pick this season. Defensive back Tyler Nubin leads the Gophers in interceptions with four, and he has three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and 55 tackles.