TBT Championship 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A massive pile of prize money is on the line as Boeheim’s Army takes on Team 23 in The Basketball Tournament championship game on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Boeheim’s Army vs Team 23 online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Basketball Tournament Championship Preview

Boeheim’s Army has been a consistent presence at The Basketball Tournament over the last seven years, but never advanced to a title game. The mostly Syracuse alumni changed that with a thrilling semifinal win against Florida TNT on Sunday. Boeheim’s Army was led by new addition Tyrese Rice, who scored all 13 points during the Elam Ending.

“When it comes down to it, he can just make plays,” Boeheim’s Army coach Jeremy Pope said of Rice. “He does it every time. When we call, he answers. It’s been great to be on this ride with him.

“It’s a great win for our team,” Pope added. “These things are hard to come by. It was a tough, gritty win. We’ve got tough, high-character guys. Everyone’s contributions were needed. Everyone fought to the end.”

For those who don’t know what the “Elam Ending” is, here’s how the tournament describes it.

Designed to preserve a more natural end of game finish, the Elam Ending calls for the game clock to be shut off at the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter or second half. A target score is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score. For example, if the score is 80-72, the two teams will play until someone reaches 88. With no game clock in play, trailing teams are allowed to focus on getting stops and buckets, rather than intentionally fouling.

Team 23 won their semifinal matchup rather comfortably, knocking off Blue Collar U 78-62. Marcus Hall led the way with 16 points, while Eric Griffin and Walt Lemon each had 15. Griffin and Lemon are both former NBAers. Raphiel Putney and Dakarai Tucker are also standouts on the roster, having won a tourney title with Overseas elite previously.

Boeheim’s Army was +600 to win the tournament when it started and Team 23 was +2,000.

Tournament Championship History

2014: Notre Dame Fighting Alumni Team Barstool, 72–68

2015: Overseas Elite def. Team 23, 67–65

2016: Overseas Elite def. Team Colorado, 77–72

2017: Overseas Elite def. Team Challenge ALS, 86–83

2018: Overseas Elite def. Eberlein Drive, 70–58

2019: Carmen’s Crew def. Golden Eagles, 66–60

2020: Golden Eagles def. Sideline Cancer, 78–73