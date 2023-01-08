How to Watch TCU vs Georgia Online for Free

The college football season will officially come to an end on Monday night culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The reigning national champs, Georgia will look to repeat as they take on TCU in Los Angeles.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia vs TCU streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Georgia vs TCU Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs enter this game at 14-0 having survived a 42-41 thriller against Ohio State to advance. TCU on the other hand controlled most of their 51-45 win over Michigan leading by as many as 19 points.

The Georgia offense this season has been led by Stetson Bennett who has completed 68% of his passes while passing for over 3,800 yards along with 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His top target has been tight end Brock Bowers with 56 receptions for 790 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Bulldog offense has also been a force on the ground this season rushing for over 2,800 yards. The attack has been led by Kenny McIntosh with 779 yards and 10 touchdowns. McIntosh also has 505 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Daijuan Edwards has also had a strong season with 739 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Kendall Milton has been the team’s number three option with 559 yards and 7 touchdowns.

For TCU the offense has been led by Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, who has accounted for over 4,000 yards of total offense along with 40 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. His top target has been Quentin Johnston with 59 receptions for 1,066 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs’ rushing attack has also been potent this season as they’ve rushed for over 2,800 yards. One of the biggest questions in this game though is the status of Kendre Miller, who sprained his MCL against Michigan. Miller has rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

If Miller can’t go TCU will have to turn to Emari Demercado who has rushed for 622 yards and 6 touchdowns. Demercado exploded in the semifinal game against Michigan rushing for 150 yards after Miller went down.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia has been pretty dominant this season as they’ve held opponents to just 14.79 points per game. However, the Bulldogs struggled in the playoff matchup with the mobility of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. That could also be a concern against Duggan.

TCU’s defense has been suspect at times this season as they’ve allowed 26.43 points per game. With that in mind, Georgia should be able to score points in this game.

The oddsmakers currently make Georgia a -12.5 favorite, which is a little surprising given the results of the playoff games. The over/under for this game is currently sitting at 63, which means we should see plenty of points in this one.