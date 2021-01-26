Teen Mom OG Season 9 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The original girls from the long-running Teen Mom franchise are back when Teen Mom OG season nine premieres Tuesday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Teen Mom OG Season 9 episodes online for free:

‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 9 Preview

The OG's Are Rising Up: Teen Mom OG Season 9 Trailer | Returns Tuesday, January 26th at 8/7cThe OG’s are taking on the new year with new goals. Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday, January 26th at 8/7c on MTV. #TeenMomOG #MTV Subscribe to Teen Mom: http://bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world.… 2020-12-22T19:30:00Z

When we last saw Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, and Mackenzie McKee, the Teen Mom OG stars were navigating the perils of parenting. Portwood felt like she was pulling away from her boyfriend Dimitri Garcia, and Floyd was dealing with the impending arrival of a new baby for her baby daddy Cory Wharton and his new girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Now when the show returns, the women “continue to share their most personal struggles and achievements leaning into the turmoil of today’s ‘new normal’ with resilience and grit, according to the MTV press release.

The release continues:

When you’re a mom, there’s never a moment to slow down – even if a global pandemic throws the world into chaos. So, the moms of Teen Mom OG are barreling forward and making major moves faster than ever. … Through good and bad times, these women can always find the bright side for themselves and their kids. · Amber contemplates moving onto Gary’s property after her relationship with her daughter Leah becomes strained. · Catelynn suffers a miscarriage and bravely shares her story to help others. · Cheyenne rekindles a romance with her ex-boyfriend Zach, and their relationship escalates quickly. It becomes even more real when they find out they’re expecting! · Maci puts her personal feelings aside to support Bentley when he takes the steps necessary to repair his relationship with his dad Ryan. · Mackenzie’s marriage to Josh is crumbling so she makes a drastic change and moves her family to Florida for a business opportunity.

The premiere episode is titled “Surviving Together” and its description reads, “In the midst of COVID, Amber struggles with her long-distance relationship with Dimitri when he becomes possessive.”

Then on February 2, episode two is titled “Just Do You” and its description teases, “Amber is shocked when Gary asks her to move onto his property. Catelynn pursues a career in microblading while Mackenzie accepts a job opportunity in Florida. Bentley starts therapy and Maci is heartbroken when she finds out he feels neglected.”

And on February 9, episode three is titled “Patience is Patience” and its description reads, “When Mackenzie’s father needs to have quadruple bypass surgery, her plans to move to Florida are put on pause; Maci worries about Bentley’s performance in school; Catelynn and Tyler contemplate having another child.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.