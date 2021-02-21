How to Watch Tekashi 69 Showtime Documentary Online Free

The latest in a string of acclaimed Showtime documentaries is Supervillain, a look at “The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.” It premieres Sunday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch Supervillain streaming online for free:

‘Supervillain’ Preview

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary SeriesThis three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media. Watch the premiere on Sunday, February 21 at… 2021-01-27T17:13:38Z

Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is a rapper and songwriter who has had several hits in the past few years, but also several run-ins with the law, including involving a child in a sexual performance, domestic violence and gang activity. In a new three-part docuseries, Showtime will explore 6ix9ine’s “epic rise to notoriety and spectacular fall to convicted criminal,” according to the press release.

It continues:

Supervillain will trace how New York City deli clerk Daniel Hernandez manufactured himself into viral hip hop sensation Tekashi 6ix9ine, the ruthless, tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop’s prince of trolls. Based on Witt’s Rolling Stone feature, ‘Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain,’ the series features an exclusive post-prison interview with 6ix9ine following his release last year. Through the narrative spine of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s controversial artistry and personal demons, this bizarre and complicated story is in many ways the truest reflection of current times as it unpacks the life-shattering results of influence, impact of social media and the disturbing possibilities of a deeply connected world. In the three-part series, director Karam Gill examines manufactured celebrity through the lens of 6ix9ine’s controversial artistry, personal demons and mastery of social media, as a reflection of our times and the complicity of culture today. The series is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito.

Showtime touts the docu-series as examining how 6ix9ine “represents Gen Y and Z’s willingness to challenge, and in many cases, disregard the concept of authenticity.”

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.