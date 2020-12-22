How to Watch Temple vs Houston Basketball 2020

No. 6 Houston looks to keep rolling after a 5-0 start against a Temple squad that has played just one game this season as they meet up at Fertitta Center on Tuesday.

Temple vs Houston Preview

Houston has been on a tear to start the year and the Cougars’ latest victory came in dominant fashion against Alcorn State. Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Reggie Chaney added 18 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

That game came after Houston was on the shelf for nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 issues, so it was a nice tune-up opportunity for the Cougars as they gear up for conference play.

“I usually know what our team is going to look like by the time we get to Christmas,” the University of Houston coach said. “I have no idea. I did a month ago. Or two or three weeks ago, I had a good idea. But now I don’t.

“When you test, you’re at the mercy of the results of the test. … We’ll test tomorrow, which is Monday and play Tuesday. You ask me how do I feel about it. Well, ask me when the results get back in because that’s really the only thing you can judge your thoughts on or how you feel is the results of the test,” the coach continued. “We don’t know whether we are going to have some of our guys, most of them or just a few of them.”

Grimes leads Houston in scoring with 19.6 points per game. He’s also snagging a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

“When Quentin got here, all he wanted to do was shoot and score,” Sampson said. “I said, ‘Son, you are going to have to defend and rebound before you worry about any of that.’ That’s to his credit. He bought in.”

Grimes acknowledged the change in his game and credited the coaching staff.

“I feel super comfortable,” Grimes said. “Almost as if I’ve been here for four years and they have been on me from the start. Coach Sampson has been on me about rebounding, being tough, and my offense will take care of itself.”

There’s not a large sample size when it comes to Temple, a team that has been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. The lone game on the Owls’ resume is a 72-60 win against NJIT. De’Vondre Perry notched a double-double for Temple, recording 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Houston is a massive 16.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 134.5 points.