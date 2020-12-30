Tennessee vs Missouri Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 12 Missouri Tigers basketball team will host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday in each team’s SEC opener.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Missouri online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Missouri live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tennessee vs Missouri live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Missouri live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network (Vidgo is cheaper for the first two months), plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Missouri live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Tennessee vs Missouri Preview

The Tigers haven’t played since Dec. 22, when they edged the Bradley Braves 54-53 at home on a Jeremiah Tilmon 3-point play with a second remaining.

Mizzou shot just 25.4 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from distance.

“They’re a team that grinds you,” Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin said of Bradley, according to The Associated Press. “They’re going to grind it out, so we just had to settle in and play sound defense without fouling. And we did enough to win the basketball game.”

On his team’s final possession, Tilmon caught a feed from guard Xavier Pinson along the baseline before banking home a layup and drawing a shooting foul. Tilmon, a career 59.8 percent free-throw shooter, was 5-of-8 from the stripe on the day before sinking the game-winner, which pushed his squad to 6-0 on the year.

“I was just telling myself to calm down,” the big man said, per AP. “I was still a little hyped from making the basket. … I was just thinking, ‘Routine, routine, routine.'”

Tilmon, who had just 1 point and 3 rebounds at halftime, finished with 12 points and 10 boards.

“I wasn’t playing as hard as I was supposed to be playing,” he said, per AP. “That was up on me to just step up and just grind harder and just play harder so we can get the dub.”

The Volunteers are also 6-0. They blasted the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 80-60 at home on Dec. 23 to get there, led by an 18-point performance from guard Victor Bailey.

Fellow Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James stuffed the stat sheet, amassing 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block.

“He has started to develop the game he needs and feels comfortable with,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said of the sophomore during a press conference on Monday, according to 247Sports. “He’s improved more as a shooter and his decisions have been more consistent.”

Expect a defensive battle on Wednesday — the Volunteers are holding opponents to 36.2 percent shooting, ranking 10th nationally, and the Tigers aren’t too far behind, holding foes to 38.8 percent shooting, the 49th-best mark.

“They’re really good defensively, they’re a heavy gap team that does a great job of swarming in and wanting to break the ball loose and get out in transition,” Barnes said of the Tigers, per 247Sports. “They’re playing at a much faster pace than they have probably since we’ve gone up against them with Cuonzo being there with them. So they’re different, but I think they’re a very well-coached team on both sides, I think they both know exactly how they want to play and who they want to play through. They know who they are, and they play to that.”