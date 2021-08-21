How to Watch Texans vs Cowboys Online Without Cable (2021 Preseason)

Two Texas rivals square off as the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys face off in a preseason matchup at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Cowboys, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This is an option for viewers in Dallas, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and other local markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: This is an option for viewers in Dallas, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and other local markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Texans vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Texans vs Cowboys Preseason Preview

When it comes to the preseason, much of the focus for the Cowboys is around quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a somewhat mysterious shoulder injury.

Prescott is not expected to play against the Texans as he ramps up his work in anticipation of the regular season.

“There’s a good chance he probably won’t play [against the Texans],” Dalls coach Mike McCarthy stated. “That’s fair to say.”

McCarthy also said that Prescott would be unlikely to play in the team’s preseason finale against Jacksonville, meaning his first action would come on Sept. 9 for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“At the end of the day, I trust the practice process,” McCarthy said. “The tempo of how we practice, the cadence variations and the emphasis of the game situations, I feel really good about what we’re able to get done in this environment as opposed to relying on preseason games. I’ve always felt the preseason games were primarily for the development of your young players. I do know this is our first year going through training camp.

The Texans are dealing with their own drama, with quarterback Deshaun Watson — a former three-time Pro Bowler and the reigning NFL passing yards leader who is in flux due to a trade request and legal issues.

“He’s unlikely to play in the game for sure, so we’ll make a decision later in the week as to what’s going to happen with that,” Texans first-year head coach David Culley said of Watson’s status against the Packers last week. “It’s based off the limited reps he’s had in practice and that sort of thing.”

The Texans have the lowest win total in the NFL at five, per CBS Sports. They are still figuring out their starters and who can step into larger roles, which is an essential part of the preseason.

“We haven’t yet really determined who’s a starter for us and who’s not a starter for us right now, but I do know that last week, those guys who played and didn’t get played much will play a little more,” Culley said. “How much? We’re not really sure yet. We’ll determine after practice and availability of our players to play in the game. Because there’s a bunch of guys who didn’t play, I think 10 to 12 guys who didn’t play last week who are going to get reps this week.”

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 36.5 points.