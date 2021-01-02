Texas A&M vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

No. 5 Texas A&M looks to close out a stellar season as it takes on an explosive North Carolina squad in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Texas A&M vs UNC online for free:

Texas A&M vs UNC Preview

Texas A&M ended up on its outside looking in of the College Football Playoff, but have a chance to earn an Orange Bowl win against North Carolina. The Aggies have own seven in a row since losing to No. 1 Alabama 52-24 in early October.

The Aggies will look to prove the committee wrong as they take on the Tar Heels, a squad capable of putting up points in bunches. North Carolina ranked No. 7 in points for with 42.8. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher spoke about the respect he has for North Carolina, a squad led by veteran skipped Mack Brown.

“Offensively they’re extremely explosive. I know they have a few guys out, but they still have great plan – quarterback, the offensive line, their scheme in general, and they still have a bunch of really good skill guys out wide at receiver,” Fisher said. “I know there will be another good back on that team because Mack has always been a great recruiter.

“Defensively they mix looks up, bring pressures constantly. Secondary is very aggressive, get up in your face and man you, and then they’ll zone you,” he added. “They bring multiple pressures, multiple looks from four down, three down. What they do, backers are very active; can run. Front guys can rush and bit hard guys could move and block. Special teams is very sound. So again, Mack has put together another great football team and we’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to play a great football game.”

Kellen Mond has been the sparkplug for the A&M offense, passing for 19 touchdowns and tossing just three interceptions. Running back Isaiah Spiller will likely crack the 1,000-yard mark against the Tar Heels, coming in with 986 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season.

“What they want to do is dominate the line of scrimmage, keep the football,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said. “Kellen Mond is a game manager very much like Ian Book. He knows what to do. You sit and look at the end of the game, he hasn’t turned the ball over and he’s 23 out of 28 passing, and he makes no mistakes.

“Jimbo has done a great job of coaching these guys and making them understand who they are and who they want to be. I think they had the ball 40-something minutes against Tennessee, and Tennessee had 37 offensive plays.”

Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 65.5 points.