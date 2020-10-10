Red River Showdown 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Red River Showdown — the annual rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns (2-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (1-2) — takes place this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Texas online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Oklahoma vs Texas Preview

The Sooners enter this game on a two-game losing streak. First, they gave up 17 unanswered points to Kansas State in the fourth quarter, losing 38-35. Then, last week, they lost 37-30 against No. 24 Iowa State, getting outscored 24-13 in the second half.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t been happy with his team’s recent performance, and he said as much this week.

“I mean, if you’re not playing the way you that you want to and not finishing games that you feel like you should finish, there’s no magic pill,” Riley said Tuesday. “There’s no easy way out of this. It’s you’ve got to grind your way out of it, and you’ve got to work, and you’ve got to push and you’ve got to stay together.”

They’ll have to play together this week, with the No. 22 ranked Longhorns coming to town.

Texas is coming off an upset loss to TCU last weekend. Texas Christian scored the game-winning touchdown with just over 4:00 remaining, and then had an incredible goal line stand, forcing Texas running back Keaontay Ingram to fumble on the 1-yard line.

Now, they’ll face a Sooners squad that is ready to try and turn things around.

“Well, they’ve been averaging about 44 points a game for the last four years, so I don’t know that if there is anybody’s figured it out just yet,” Tom Herman said about how to keep Oklahoma from scoring a ton of points. “So no, it’s difficult. It is but you know we’ve played them well in our three games in the Cotton Bowl defensively and I would expect us to do the same this year.”

“I have always been fascinated by Oklahoma’s offense,” Herman added. “I think Coach Riley does a phenomenal job.”

The Sooners are averaging 37.6 points a game this season, not 44, but their offense has still been dynamic. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has 977 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over his first three games, and he could very well give this Longhorns defense fits all day if they can’t stop the run.

On offense, the Longhorns are led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has thrown for 924 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. Ehlinger has been excellent and effective this season, and he’ll likely give this Oklahoma defense everything they can handle.

After shutting out Missouri State in their opener, the Sooners have given up 75 points in two games, so the opportunities will be there for Ehlinger and this offense.