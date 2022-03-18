How to Watch Texas Tech vs Montana State Online

Third seed Texas Tech takes on No. 14 seed Montana State in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The game (1:45 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas Tech vs Montana State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas Tech vs Montana State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Montana State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Montana State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Texas Tech vs Montana State Preview

Texas Tech (25-9) seeks to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 while the Montana State Bobcats (27-7) look to bulldoze brackets.

Making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996, Montana State comes into the Big Dance on a six-game winning streak. The Bobcats had their way in the Big Sky Conference tournament except for a tight win over Weber State, 69-66, on March 11. MSU didn’t notch any big-time non-conference wins, but the Bobcats gave Colorado, losing 94-90 in overtime, to open the season in November 2021.

Texas Tech came shy of winning the Big Twelve Conference title, falling to Kansas 74-65. The Red Raiders beat the No. 1 seed Jayhawks once and took them to double overtime the other time during the regular season. Notable wins for the Red Raiders also include No. 1 seed Baylor, Iowa State, Tennessee, and Texas.

Defensively, the Red Raiders are staunch. They allow 60.3 points per game, for 11th in the country. The Red Raiders also rank 40th for steals with 8.2 per game.

Offensively, the Red Raiders score 71.7 points per game. MSU, which averages 77 points per game, could run with the Red Raiders. The Bobcats also limits opponents to 68.5 points per game.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring with 13.7 points per game. Williams also averages 4.3 rebounds and an assist per contest.

Kevin Obanor leads the team in rebounds with five boards per game. Obanor also averages 9.9 points per night.

Kevin McCullar leads Texas Tech in assists with 3.2 per night. McCullar also posts 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Davion Warren leads the team in steals with 1.5 per game. Warren also averages 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest.

Terrence Shannon also puts up solid numbers for the Red Raiders with 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Montana State Leaders

Xavier Bishop leads the Bobcats in scoring with 13.9 points per game. Bishop also averages 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, a team high.

Jubrile Belo leads MSU in rebounding with 6.8 boards per night. Belo also posts 13 points, an assist, and a team high 1.8 blocks per game.

Abdul Mohamed is a close second to Belo on rebounding with 6.6 boards per contest. Mohamed also averages 7.8 points and 1.6 assists.

Amin Adamu also puts up solid numbers for the Bobcats with 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per night.