Texas vs ULM Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

After a disappointing first season in Austin, Steve Sarkisian hopes to get Year 2 started off right when the Longhorns take on Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

ULM vs Texas Preview

The matchup between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Texas Longhorns looks to be a bit lopsided, as the Longhorns are favored by nearly 40 points.

In his pre-game press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that his team is excited to get on the field.

“Obviously, a lot more excitement in the air. I felt it today in meetings and in practice. The volume gets turned up when the season rolls around, the intensity gets turned up, the attention to detail, and all those things,” said the head coach (via On3).

Sarkisian also said that he’s working hard to instill a culture at Texas that has the team supporting each other and playing together as one.

“I like a tight-knit group that can be vulnerable, can be honest, can hold each other accountable, yet is full of love,” said Sarkisian. “We say it a lot in coaching that it’s not personal, but to me it is personal. I want what’s best for our players and I want them to want it for each other. I think we have done a lot of work in that area. I’m proud of the guys for being vulnerable and really opening up and getting to know their teammates and knowing what things have caused them angst in their lives, and what things maybe excite them, that push them to go further. I think our culture is at an all time high since I’ve been here.”

ULM head coach Terry Bowden said in his own press conference that they are also excited to get started playing games.

“We are excited. Obviously, we open with Texas, some prognosticators said they’re the preseason favorite in the Big 12 … Texas will be an incredible challenge for us,” said Bowden, adding, “We have to be able to go out there and do the best that we can. We know we’re underdogs. We know we have to go in there with that in our minds, but if you don’t go out convinced that you can find a way to win, or a win can’t happen, then you’ve lost before the game begins. And you can’t do that because you never know when this may be the game that it happens.”

The ULM at Texas game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Longhorn Network.